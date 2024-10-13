Hey everyone, Chiefs’ ‘solid misogynist’ Harrison Butker is back and he would like women to step aside

In case you missed the world’s most misogynistic NFL player, Harrison “my mom has a great career but other women should stay home” Butker is back in the news for sharing his “loving” comments about women (his words).

This time he’s quoted as saying “How beautiful it is for women to maybe just step aside” and not work, but only focus on serving their husband and having a family.

This bearded potato face of a man was talking to Fox News and endorsing Republican Josh Hawley for his reelection run. He was talking to host Laura Ingraham about his controversial commencement speech at the Benedictine College graduation ceremony in May, where he talked about how women were lied to “diabolically” that they should work instead of staying home and being mothers.

Unsurprisingly, Butker doubled down on his position, despite the fact that his mother has a pretty impressive career as a clinical medical physicist at Emory University School of Medicine.

He asserts that he’s “not putting down anyone who maybe wants to go get a great education and have a career,” he proved how adept he is at doublespeak with his very next statement.

“But it’s more talking about how beautiful it is for women to maybe just step aside and prioritize their family and spend time with their children and raise their family. And that’s what I was just trying to speak love about,” he said smugly. A clip of his “loving statements” is circulating online and had almost 6 million views as of this writing.

Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker and Josh Hawley want women to step aside pic.twitter.com/RgcZmi2MC0 — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) October 12, 2024

Reactions are about what you would expect from anyone who understands the history and the struggles women have faced in this country to do simple things like get a credit card, vote, or own property.

Please tell me what is men fascination with the demeaning, minimizing and trying to control everything about a woman? — 💋Bella Joy of Praise and Petty (@NChanelJoy) October 12, 2024

Others took it even further, saying that they’d rather watch the Kansas City Chiefs lose without this guy anywhere near the football field. To be fair, the Chiefs would be just fine without Mr. “me kick ball far women stay home ooga booga” Butker.

@Chiefs solid misogynist you have there. I’d much rather be 0-17 as opposed to having that level of douchebag on my team. — Dr. Dontbadpsht (@brob88888) October 12, 2024

How did Harrison react to the backlash from his initial comments? He said he was “definitely saddened” that people didn’t take it the way he intended. Aww. He’s so misunderstood. Wahhh why doesn’t anyone understand me. Cue eye roll.

“I was talking to a specific crowd that I think was able to understand what I was trying to say.” he said. Hey Butker, are you saying you say one thing in front of some people and something else in front of others? You sound like a real peach! What an honorable man.

For the record, Butker isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. Even his casual anti semitism can’t derail him. During the aforementioned commencement speech, he made the false statement that “Congress just passed a bill where stating something as basic as the biblical teaching of who killed Jesus could land you in jail,” a thinly-veiled comment that Christians should be allowed to say that Jews killed Jesus.

This is called “deicide,” a charge that’s been used for centuries to persecute Jews and one that definitely led to the Holocaust. However, he just signed a $25.6 million contract with the Chiefs, so as long as he “kick ball far and good” he could probably say anything he wants. Can’t wait to see what he says next!

