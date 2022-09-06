Tom Holland is perhaps one of the most beloved actors working right now. Along with his most famous role, playing Spider-Man in the MCU, the young actor has won the hearts of fans across the globe with his charm and warm personality. He is always a joy to watch, whether he’s swinging from webs on our screens or just being himself in interviews and on press junkets, Holland has rightfully earned a place in our hearts.

One of the things that has endeared the general public to the actor is his earnest and open attitude, the dude is like a lovable bounding golden retriever, one who occasionally causes just a little bit of trouble for the higher-ups. Thanks to the fact that Holland speaks what’s on his mind, oftentimes without a filter, he has become infamous for revealing closely guarded Marvel secrets.

Holland’s interviews are always a delight, with the young actor always seeming so happy to be there. On top of this, his relationship with fellow co-star Zendaya has the internet swooning over the couple as they affectionately tease one another, especially during the press junket for the recent Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Watching him in anything he does is sure to bring a smile to your face, but, in no particular order, here are a collection of some of his most hilarious interview moments.

1. The Graham Norton Show, Tom Holland Has a Frog In His Mouth

This little moment came courtesy of a fan that tweeted that “Tom Holland is cute and all but he constantly looks like he is hiding a frog in his mouth” with a handful of pictures attached that left Holland eventually feeling a little self-conscious. The concept of the frog in his mouth is really quite funny and his humility about the whole situation is very cute.

Tom Holland on The Graham Norton Show

2. Jimmy Kimmel, Drunkenly Saving Spider-Man

In an interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Holland discussed his role in stopping Sony from pulling Spider-Man from the MCU. At a time when there were fears that Spider-Man would not be allowed to exist in the MCU anymore, Holland reached out to Disney CEO Bob Iger who called the actor whilst he was at a good old-fashioned British pub quiz with his family. The actor reportedly was drunk during the call and his emotional outburst helped push the two companies toward making a deal.

(This story starts at around the 9:39 mark)

Tom Holland on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

3. Hot Ones, Tom Holland Calls for a Doctor While Eating Spicy Wings

This whole interview is classic Tom Holland from start to finish. The Hot Ones show has become well known for its premise of getting actors to eat increasingly spicy wings to the point where they can’t think coherently whilst host, Sean Evans, asks truly great questions of his guests. Holland starts by almost eating the spiciest wing first, before being called out. The actor struggles with the spiciness of the chicken, having to get up and walk around the studio even requesting a doctor to help him out.

Tom Holland on Hot Ones

4. Lad Bible, Tom Holland Snack Wars

Sometimes people are surprised to learn that Holland is actually from across the pond, from the good old British Isles. His flawless American accent as Peter Parker has fooled many, but if there are any doubts lingering this video certainly shows where his loyalties lie. The actor tried American drinks and snacks next to British drinks and snacks to see which were better, whilst throwing out classic British slang such as “minging” and discussing his love for Gregg’s pastries.

Tom Holland on Lad Bible’s Snack Wars

5. Jimmy Fallon, Tom Holland Pants-less Interviews

During the pandemic, everyone was locked down, including celebs, which meant that the interview techniques had to adapt to suit the times. With working from home becoming the norm, it became well known that most people were only dressing up their top half which was in view of the camera. Holland also adapted this model, showing Jimmy Fallon his new interview style and showing off his near-hairless legs much to Fallon’s and the audiences’ amusement.

6. Graham Norton, Tom Holland Danced With Madonna

In another Graham Norton interview moment, Holland discusses meeting Madonna at a club after presenting at the Academy Awards. His recollection of the awkward encounter is adorable as he talks about how he tried to dance with the megastar after a friend bigged up his dancing abilities. Safe to say Holland felt like he was in an awkward situation and simply bailed, leaving Madonna on the dance floor much to his families amusement the next day.

Tom Holland on The Graham Norton Show

7. Cinépolis, Tom Holland Licks Jake Gyllenhaal

The bromance between Tom Holland and Jake Gyllenhaal has become something the internet has fallen in love with. The two genuinely love one another and their banter during interviews is hilarious to watch. In this interview with Cinépolis, it starts immediately with Gyllenhaal covering Holland’s mouth to stop any spoilers, only for Holland to lick his hand much to the ‘feigned’ disgust of the former. Any interview with these two is a blast though.

Tom Holland interviewed by Cinépolis

8. Any interview with Benedict Cumberbatch babysitting Tom Holland

During the press junkets for Avengers: Infinity War Cumberbatch was assigned to closely monitor the young actor to ensure that no secrets for the biggest Marvel film of all time were leaked. You can see just how vigilant the older actor is, jumping in before Holland can even answer in some cases. It must have been an exhausting time for Cumberbatch to watch the puppy-like Holland, Tom Hiddleston had to step in occasionally to help, but it made for some hilarious moments.

Compilation video by Top Moments

9. Tom Holland and Zendaya on what they wish they could make people forget

Whilst discussing past cringe moments with Melissa Nathoo, Zendaya teases Holland for an interview he gave when he was a young boy starring as Billy Elliot on stage. The moment in question saw an adorably small Holland on television singing some lines from one of the songs, but what viewers really love is the playful teasing between the couple about their past fame and acceptance of each other’s cringey past.

Video via On Demand Entertainment

10. Jimmy Kimmel, Tom Holland Goes to School

Despite playing Peter Parker, and American High School student, Holland is British so hadn’t experienced what life was like in an American school. On Jimmy Kimmel Live! he discussed how he had joked with Marvel execs that he should go spend some time in one, which they then took very seriously enrolling him at the Bronx School of Science. His recollection of his time there, including outing himself to one disbelieving female classmate was hilarious.

Tom Holland on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Holland is as sweet as they come, and his wholesome nature is adored by fans, even if he sometimes gets in trouble for it. With three Spider-Man solo films under his belt plus appearances in other Marvel films, he is a firm fixture in the MCU and after the success of Spider-Man: No Way Home we can’t wait to see him again. Though the actor is taking a little break from the acting world and social media we can’t wait for his return so we can get more gems like these.