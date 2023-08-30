Jason Momoa didn’t need protection during his time at a metal gig, as concertgoers followed moshpit etiquette to create a safe and respectful environment. The DC star was treated like any other fan after he was spotted moshing with other attendees like there was no tomorrow, creating a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for fans who were lucky to meet him.

Videos circulated on TikTok, showing the Aquaman actor headbanging with other concertgoers at a Metallica gig (supported by Pantera) in Los Angeles. Unlike other celebrities who usually watch shows from a special and secluded VIP area, Momoa watched the show with the rest of the crowd up close. He engaged with other attendees in a circle pit, where he was seen running around along with them.

The Game of Thrones star was aware that he would be spotted at the event; he even faced some of the crowd members during Pantera’s set. The actor also seemed unfazed by people getting close to the point where he somewhat welcomed fans to take photos and videos of him. Momoa posted on Instagram his experience during the event, sharing that he had fun and also had the opportunity to meet the band backstage.

There’s an ill-conceived stereotype about metalheads being disrespectful and violent due to their music preferences. However, this concert experience shares that’s clearly not the case. Not only did fellow Metallica fans respect Momoa’s space, but they also treated him as one of their own. Nobody tried to ruin the experience for anyone, and at the end of the day, everyone just had fun and enjoyed the music.

This is a rare instance where a celebrity is treated normally by fans. Not only did it enhance the concert experience, but fans were also able to approach their favorite actor without the risk of getting into trouble with security.