How can I get the Fisher-Price NSYNC dolls?

It was said that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, but whoever said that did so to veil the embarrassment of being turned into a caricature of themselves and having every aspect of their personality being spotlit for the sake of comedy. If you would venture to ask the likes of Zendaya, Nicki Minaj, or Katy Perry, the most flattering and enduring representation of a celebrity would have to be the honor of having one’s likeness immortalized in the form of a doll.

And now is the perfect time for NSYNC to enjoy the same honor, as rumors continue to circulate about an alleged reunion tour, their new single (that’s right – NEW single!!) “Better Place” is out on September 29, and they made an appearance on the 2023 MTV VMAs, to present Taylor Swift with the Best Pop Award.

Whether or not the rumors turn out to be true, Fisher-Price has released a Little People Collector Set based on the ’90s boy band, so you can act out your very own NSYNC concert in the comfort of your own home and ensure that they perform all your faves.

Where can you get your NSYNC Little People?

For now, the set is sold out, but will be back in stock soon. We suggest you keep an eye on Amazon for the next batch. Each doll stands at about 2.5″ tall, and the set includes all 5 members of the band: Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Chris Kirkpatrick, Joey Fatone, and Lance Bass. The packaging is an homage to the 2000 NSYNC album, No Strings Attached, and mini-JT sports his mischievous wink.

Fisher-Price will be releasing more NSYNC dolls soon, this I promise you.