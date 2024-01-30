How did Chita Rivera die? Her cause of death, explained

Broadway legend Chita Rivera died on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024, according to a statement from her daughter, Lisa Mordente, and here’s what’s known about Rivera’s cause of death.

But first, some context on the great performer. Born in 1933 in Washington D.C. to one parent of Puerto Rican heritage and the other of Scottish and Irish descent, Rivera was known as a triple threat — a singing, dancing, and acting dynamo in classic productions like West Side Story and Bye Bye Birdie in the 1950s and `60s, The New York Times reported. Rivera was a 10-time Tony Award nominee and won for her role of Anna in The Rink in 1984. Among many other accolades, she is the only woman of Hispanic heritage to receive a Kennedy Center honor. In 2009, she received a Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Barack Obama.

Referring to Rivera, Princeton performance professor Brian Herrera told NBC News, “[Rivera] was one of the few performers who put their stamp on Broadway in virtually every decade … She was a treasure of the American theater.”

Rivera died after a ‘short illness’

According to Chita Rivera’s daughter, Lisa Mordente, the star died in New York at the age of 91 after a “short illness.” Rivera is survived by Mordente, her three siblings, and many relatives. Mordente said her mother’s funeral would be private, and plans for a memorial service would be announced. Mordenta otherwise requested privacy for the family.

At the of 82, in 2015, Rivera defied expectations when she returned to Broadway in a production called The Visit. When asked about retirement, the octagenarian told Broadway Direct:

“That’s up to God. But in the meantime, life is fabulous and I’m lucky enough to have lived a long time while surrounded by the greatest creative people. I have too much to dance and sing about yet, and too many people to entertain.” via Broadway Direct

RIP to Chita Rivera, condolences to your family, and thanks for all the memories.