One of the most acclaimed movies of 2021 is now available on streaming. 1961’s West Side Story is one of the most iconic musicals in film history, so a remake seemed destined to fail. But leave it up to Steven Spielberg to do the impossible as the legendary director’s new version of the tale turned out to arguably be as critically beloved as the original when it was released last December. If you missed it during its theatrical run, though, now’s your chance to catch it from the comfort of your own home.

As for this Wednesday, March 2, 2021’s West Side Story is now streaming on Disney Plus in the United States and internationally. Even better, it’s not being released through the platform’s premium Premier Access brand either, which means that it’s available at no extra cost, and anyone with an active D+ subscription can view it. Its arrival follows ABC making of documentary, Something’s Coming, which debuted last month.

Steven Spielberg's 'West Side Story' 1 of 2

Click to skip

Click to zoom

As based on the seminal stage show by composer Leonard Bernstein and lyricist Stephen Sondheim, West Side Story is set in 1950s New York and follows star-crossed lovers Maria (Rachel Zegler) and Tony (Ansel Elgort) as they attempt to prevent a gang war from breaking out between the Puerto-Rican Sharks and the Caucasian Jets. The terrific ensemble cast also includes Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez, Mike Faist, Brian d’Arcy James, Corey Stoll, and Rita Morena, who previously appeared in the 1961 film.

Though it was a financial disappointment at the box office, failing even to earn back its $100 million budget, the movie has taken this year’s Oscars by storm, coming away with seven nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Supporting Actress (for DeBose). It already has three Golden Globes wins to its name to boot. We’ll find out how it fares at the Academy Awards when the ceremony is held on March 27, but for now, you can enjoy West Side Story on Disney Plus.