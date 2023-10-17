How do you pronounce Timothée Chalamet’s name?

While the movie star may be mysterious in many ways, his name is pretty easy to understand once you hear it said for the first time.

A continuously rising star, Timothée Chalamet has enamored many filmgoers with his charm, and his varied performances. Most recently, he is taking the torch to play the next Willy Wonka in the 2023 film Wonka. His acting prowess has made him stand out, enough to make people remember his name. Many want to know everything there is to know about Chalamet, even down to his height. Chalamet is taking space in the minds of viewers all over the world as he stars in films like Dune, but especially in the English-speaking world.

While he is quickly becoming a household name, certain households may struggle to know how to pronounce his name at all. The accented first name of Timothée may be especially daunting to English speakers. How close is the pronunciation to the English Timothy? And how do you pronounce the “Ch” portion of Chalamet? These questions may put some off of trying to attempt to say it correctly at all. But don’t worry, though! Saying his name is a lot easier than it looks.

Timothée Chalamet pronunciation

YouTuber user @strangerlajeana put together a compilation clip from multiple different appearances (including interviews for films like Call Me By Your Name) that shows how Timothée Chalamet prefers to pronounce his name. For the first name, Chalamet tends to use the English pronunciation of Timothy (Tim-uh-thee), instead of the French Timothée (Timo-tay). Still, he favors the French pronunciation of his surname, Chalamet (Shall-uh-may). Altogether, his name should be pronounced as Tim-uh-thee Shall-uh-may.

One thing to note is that Timothée Chalamet doesn’t seem to have a strong preference for how people pronounce his name, stating this position in several interviews. He often jokes that any name at all, even one like Alex or Doug, is fine by him. He has stated that he feels like the French way of saying Timothée would be an, “obnoxious requirement to put on people,” and is even fine with Tim or Timmy.