How does Ali Wong’s net worth compare to Steven Yeun’s?

The stars of Netflix’s Beef walked away happy from the 2024 Golden Globes.

Ali Wong and Steven Yeun, who play dual leads Amy Lau and Danny Cho, secured the awards for Best Actor and Actress in a Miniseries or Television Film, and the series likewise earned the Golden Globe for Best Limited Series. The captivating Netflix show swept in every category it was nominated in, and each award was well-earned.

The Emmy Awards are like to follow in suit, and each fresh award urges new viewers to set sights on the incredible limited series. Its stars are likewise earning fresh acclaim, as dazzled viewers walk away from the show as Yeun and Wong fans. Both stars have lengthy, and successful, careers behind them, with notable work on either side.

What are Steven Yeun and Ali Wong’s net worths?

You may not know their names by heart, but you’ve likely heard at least one or two Ali Wong jokes, and everyone‘s heard of The Walking Dead. Zombies may not be your thing, but even newcomers can likely recognize Yeun’s character, Glenn, on sight.

That’s on top of their other work. Wong has a three Netflix comedy specials under her belt, a slew of television shows — including 2022’s Paper Girls and the animated Big Mouth — and several film appearances to her credit.

Yeun’s work in The Walking Dead is easily his best known, but its far from his only prominent project. He’s discovered a real talent for voice acting — appearing as the lead character in Prime Video’s Invincible and the Tales of Arcadia collection — and he’s been in several dozen various film and television projects, many of which display his incredible range.

That work, and several years of additional experience on top of Wong’s — not to mention those good old Hollywood pay discrepancies — has earned Yeun a slightly higher net worth. All that may be set to change, as new creators recognize and cash in on Wong’s clear talent, but for now Yeun is worth a good $1 million more than his Beef co-star. His net worth currently stands at around $5 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, and Wong’s is a touch lower at $4 million.

Both Yeun and Wong are likely to see those bank accounts bulk up in the coming years, as their incredible performances (and those awards wins) earn them more and more profitable roles. Within a few years, we should be seeing the stars everywhere, and they should see those net worths doubling and tripling. Sounds like a win for everyone.