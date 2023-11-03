Who voices Invincible?

When the animated series Invincible first landed on Prime Video in 2021, we became instantly enamored with Mark Grayson’s story. This rings especially true for those of us who weren’t familiar with the source material going in, and had our expectations for what a superhero cartoon should look like completely subverted.

Rather than being the plucky, family-friendly and always happily ending romp you’d expect, we were quickly faced with a thought-provoking, sobering, dark, and unapologetically gory story about the grim reality of being a superhero.

While there are plenty of elements that make Prime Video’s Invincible as captivating as it is, it’s certainly helped along by a cast of exceptional talent that give the story the gravity and urgency it deserves. So who voices the titular character that leads the gripping narrative? Well, if you’re familiar with source comic author Robert Kirkman’s other works, there’s a very strong chance you’ll recognize this actor.

Who voices Mark Grayson in Invincible?

Image via Prime Video

Invincible, or Mark Grayson, is voiced by none other than Steven Yeun – who became a household name for his role as Glenn in a little zombie drama you may have heard of called The Walking Dead, and his career has done nothing but flourish since.

Outside of his leading role in Invincible, you may have also caught Yeun really flexing his acting chops in the smash-hit Netflix series Beef, for which he received an Emmy nomination. He’s certainly come a long way from his days as a pizza delivery kid who ended up meeting the business end of a barbed wire baseball bat.