How is Kanye West still making money from the Kardashian empire?

Kanye West has been on a swift downward spiral for several years now.

His increasingly problematic talking points reached an unforgivable low in 2022, when the rapper’s dismissal of the Black Lives Matter movement and insistence that slavery was a choice bubbled over into full-blown antisemitic remarks.

For months now, West has been digging his hole deeper with nearly every phrase that exits his mouth. He’s doubled and tripled down on the same antisemitic talking points, and on Dec. 1 went so far as to outright praise Hitler. In an interview with Alex Jones, the 45-year-old announced that he sees “good things about Hitler,” and credited the Nazi dictator with the invention of both highways and the microphone. The entire interview, which ended with West claiming “every human being has something of value that they brought to the table – especially Hitler,” is only serving to damage West’s brand even further.

Now considered one of the most controversial men in the nation, West has been hemorrhaging partnerships and brand deals for months, and his latest interview certainly isn’t helping things. With Adidas officially in the rear-view mirror, and few fans sticking around for Ye’s next outburst, the rapper’s income has absolutely plummeted. He’s barely got any money-making ventures left, which leaves the majority of his income tied to the Kardashian clan.

How is Kanye still making money off of the Kardashians?

Pierre Suu/Getty Images

Kimye split more than a year ago, in early 2021, but their high-profile divorce only concluded in late November 2022. The finalized divorce went through just as the month came to a close, and resulted in a high monthly cost for Ye. The rapper is tasked with paying $200,000 a month in child support to the middle Kardashian, as well as half of the security and schooling expenses for the pair’s four children.

With the divorce finalized, many fans assumed that Ye and Kardashian’s ties were completely severed. But, thanks to a minor stake Ye maintains in one of Kardashian’s companies, the former spouse’s finances are still linked together.

Ye maintains a 5 percent stake in Kardashian’s shapewear brand Skims, according to Forbes. This minor attachment is one of remarkably few remaining moneymakers for the rapper, who’s net worth plummeted following his loss of the Adidas partnership. He’s now worth around $400 million, according to Forbes, following a harsh downfall from his former billionaire status.

The Skims stake appears to be the only remaining tie between Ye and Kardashian—apart from their children, of course. A source close to the brand told Forbes that Ye hasn’t had any involvement with Skims since its 2019 launch, which likely means that his only link to the brand is a financial one.

The small amount of Ye’s fortune that remains is tied up in real estate, continued returns from past musical releases, and his stake in Skims. These ventures will likely keep the rapper’s head above water, as he pays Kardashian her owed $200,000 per month, but isn’t enough to maintain the lifestyle Ye has grown accustomed to.

According to the Anti-Defamation League, antisemitic incidents reached an “all-time high” in 2021, and 2022 is on a similar track. This includes assault, harassment, and vandalism. For more information on the dangers of antisemitic rhetoric and what you can do to stop it, see the American Jewish Committee’s Call to Action Against Antisemitism in America.