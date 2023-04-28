How long have Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Darke been together?

Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Darke have had a storybook romance, in fact, they just welcomed their first child together. But as picture-perfect as their relationship might be, they have kept it far from the prying eyes of the paparazzi and the public. It’s understandable when you remember Radcliffe’s rocket to fame for his role in Harry Potter, so it’s easy to see why he might want to keep at least a few things to himself, and his relationship has always been one of them. Despite his best efforts, we did a little digging to see just when the couple’s romance began and how long it has been going on. So, here is everything we know about the boy wizard and his magical match.

Unless you have been hiding under a rock for the past 15 years, you probably know Radcliffe for his starring role as Harry Potter in the book-turned-movie series, Harry Potter. Radcliffe was cast as the boy wizard at the tender age of ten and became an overnight celebrity after the film’s release. You may be a little less familiar with his girlfriend, Erin Darke, however, so we dug into the details of who she is. As it turns out, she is also an actor and best known for her roles in Good Girls Revolt and Kill Your Darlings.

In fact, it’s very fittingly to know that the duo first met each other on a film set. For some background, Radcliffe and Darke initially met on the set of Kill Your Darlings in 2012, although it took them a full year to come out with the news of their relationship. When asked during a 2013 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Radcliffe admitted to having a love interest, but wouldn’t reveal her identity. Turns out, it was Erin! The two met on the set and have been inseparable ever since, meaning they have been together for over ten years at this point, a full decade, with no end in sight. Radcliffe told Parade that he and Darke “just got on immediately” and seemed to have an “instant connection.” The couple even describes their relationship as “nerdy” with Radcliffe calling Darke his best friend.

Even better, now the dynamic duo has morphed into a cozy trio after the welcoming of their child. True to form, the pair have been tight-lipped about any details of their newest addition and have not released information like name, sex, or weight. However, the paparazzi did catch a glimpse of the new family out and about in NYC. In fact, in an interview with People last year, Radcliffe reported that he would not want fame for his child, and would do everything he could to shield it from the public eye. Seeing as he is one of the most recognizable faces in film history, that might be a little tough, but we applaud the new dad for trying.

So while it’s no surprise we don’t have all the details of the couple’s newest addition, there is one thing we do know for sure: Erin Darke and Daniel Radcliffe’s decade-long relationship is adorable. Almost as adorable as we are sure their new baby is. Almost.