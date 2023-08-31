How many children did Michael Jackson have and are any following in the King of Pop’s footsteps?

The King of Pop would have turned 65 on Tuesday, and despite Michael Jackson having passed away over 14 years ago, the singer left behind a massive legacy with his huge contribution to music over his almost 50 year career. But music aside, Jackson also left behind three children who continue to carry on the legacy of the late icon.

But who are Michael Jackson’s children?

Jackson had his first two children with wife Debbie Rowe, with his third child being born via surrogate. The eldest of the three, Michael Joseph Jackson Jr. is often referred to as Prince Michael Jackson. He was born Feb. 13, 1997 in Los Angeles. Michael Jackson chose Macaulay Culkin and Elizabeth Taylor as Prince’s godparents.

Michael Jackson’s daughter, Paris-Michael Katherine Jackson is the middle child – being born on April 3, 1998, also in Los Angeles. Her name comes from the city where she was conceived. After Rowe and Jackson split up in 1999, the singer was given full custody of Paris and her older brother. The pair were raised on Neverland Ranch.

Paris struggled to deal with the death of her father in 2009, at the time she was only 11 years of age. In an interview given with Rolling Stone magazine she details the turmoil she went through and admits to having attempted suicide “multiple times.”

Bigi Jackson, who changed his name from Prince Michael Jackson II, is the youngest of the Jackson family. Not much is known about him, unlike his older siblings who have often been in the public eye. The identity of Bigi’s biological mother is also unknown, Debbie Rowe has confirmed that she is not Bigi’s mother.

What are the three children doing now?

Obviously since their upsetting childhood, the three siblings have all gone on to do their own things, although Prince has confirmed that he and his sister and brother do still keep in frequent contact and are obviously very close.

Prince Jackson

Photo via Instagram

Prince graduated from Loyola Marymount University with a degree in business administration back in 2019. He is also an avid motorcycle fan, documenting his rides on his YouTube channel. On top of all this, Prince also set up a not-for-profit charity known as Heal Los Angeles which helps deliver food across the city to those in need. He talks about the charity numerous times in his motorcycle videos.

Although he’s not been in the public eye as much lately, (his YouTube channel hasn’t had any activity in over two years) the charity he co-founded is still going strong. Whilst he may have not taken exactly the same career path as his father, he is using his status and fame to try and make the world a better place.

Paris Jackson

Photo via Instagram

Paris has followed pretty closely in her father’s footsteps as a talented musician in multiple bands as well as releasing her own solo material. She released her first full-length album, Wilted, in 2020 and just this year released a new single titled “Bandaid.” The grunge-inspired song has been well received and is set to be the title track for her second album.

Of the three siblings, Paris is probably the most well known, she is also a model as well as an actress, having appeared in American Horror Story and the Hulu comedy series Sex Appeal. Jackson has also spoken up on the difficulties of coming out to her religious family, although she says her brothers have been entirely supportive of her.

Bigi Jackson

Photo via Instagram

Being the youngest, Bigi hasn’t had much chance to really exist in the public eye, he only turned 18 in 2020. However he hasn’t been afraid to give interviews and publicly speak out about topics that he cares for. Bigi appeared on Good Morning Britain back in 2021 to call for leaders to address the climate crisis.

Just like his siblings he appears to be willing to use his status in order to bring about a positive change, something Bigi pretty much confirmed all three aimed to do during his interview on GMB, “That’s just kind of what each of us want to do and kind of make the things people hopefully enjoy but also benefit their lives.”

Continuing Michael Jackson’s legacy

All three of Michael Jackson’s children have followed in the star’s footsteps in one way or another, be it through music or continuing to try and make the world a better place through charity work and speaking out on global issues. All three of the young Jacksons will be worth keeping an eye on in the near future.