How many children does Kevin Costner have?

Yellowstone star Kevin Costner has recently split with Christine Baumgartner, his wife of nearly 20 years, after she filed for a divorce. Costner has quite a large family, including numerous children with Baumgartner, as well as his previous wife. But how many children does he have exactly?

Costner tied the knot for the first time way back in 1978 when the actor had yet to make it in the mainstream. He married Cindy Silva; the pair had met whilst studying at California State University. The couple remained together for 16 years and during their marriage, they had three children. All three children, Annie, Lily and Joe are obviously fully grown adults now at 39, 36 and 35 respectively.

Screengrab via YouTube/Yellowstone

Kevin and Cindy split in 1994 while the star was filming the widely panned Waterworld. In 1996, two years after his divorce, Kevin had his fourth child, Liam, with Bridget Rooney; aunt of famous actress Rooney Mara (The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo). However, Costner and Rooney were never married and Kevin wouldn’t marry again until 2004.

Since his marriage to Christine, Costner has added three more children to his family: Cayden Wyatt, Hayes Logan and Grace Avery who are all still in their teens. The Robin Hood star and Baumgartner’s eldest son is 15, the middle child is 14 and their youngest is 12.

All in all, that’s seven children and three mothers; imagine how chaotic Father’s Day must be for The Bodyguard actor. From the sounds of things, Costner is an incredibly proud father, as he’s stated before that his children are just “normal” kids. You know, as normal as possible for someone whose dad is Kevin Costner.