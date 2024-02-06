With a stunning nine nominations at the 2023 Grammy Awards, Queen Beyoncé became tied with two other incredibly prominent and prolific musical artists for the all-time nomination record. The first is former Beatles front man Paul McCartney and the latter is a household name as well, especially in Queen Bey’s house: her husband, Jay-Z. Each of the three artists accumulated a full 88 Grammy nominations throughout their respective careers so far, and in 2023 Bey became a record breaker when she took home four of those gilded gramophones, making her the most-awarded Grammy winner of all time.

Beyoncé’s 2023 Grammy nominations

In 2023, Beyoncé released her seventh studio album: The highly-acclaimed Renaissance, which collected Grammy nominations for:

Record of the Year: “Break My Soul”

Album of the Year: Renaissance

Song of the Year: “Break My Soul”

Best Dance-Electronic Music Album: Renaissance

Best Dance/Electronic Recording (Song): “Break My Soul”

Best R&B Song: “Cuff It”

Best R&B Performance: “Virgo’s Groove”

Traditional R&B Performance: “Plastic Off the Sofa”

Song Writing for Visual Media: “Be Alive” (from the movie King Richard)

She took home the awards for Best Dance-Electronic Music Album: Renaissance, Best R&B Song: “Cuff It,” Traditional R&B Performance: “Plastic Off the Sofa,” and Best Dance/Electronic Recording: “Break My Soul.”

Grammys won by Beyoncé

Even before her historic 2023, Beyoncé held the record for nominations earned by a female artist. Her previous 79 nominations were granted to her both as a solo artist and member of Destiny’s Child, winning the Houston native quite a lot of hardware.

Now, on top of that prestigious record, she’s also holds the record for most Grammy wins ever by a single artist. She’s secured a full 32 Grammy wins over the course of her career, just barely beating out late conductor Georg Solti, who managed to win 31 times over his life. That number won’t be changing anytime soon, due to Solti’s 1997 death, which leaves Quincy Jones as the closest competition, with 28 wins.