How many kids does Khloe Kardashian have?

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have had a very public and very tumultuous relationship. From the multiple cheating candles to the multiple baby mamas, fans often question why on earth she is still with him.

While Khloe and Tristan share two kids, the NBA star has four children, one of whom was the center of a pretty major scandal back in 2022. According to Us Weekly, he has four children with three women. He welcomed his first in 2016, after he and his baby mama broke up and he began a relationship with Khloe.

Khloe and Tristan welcomed their first daughter, True, in 2018. True is currently five years old, and was born on April 12. At the same time, several media outlets reported that during Khloe’s pregnancy, Tristan had cheated on her with multiple women. Despite endless reports that he had been unfaithful, they stayed together.

In 2019, Thompson was seen kissing the Kardashian’s longtime family friend Jordyn Woods, and allededly he hooked up with her. The Things reports that the couple did break up after this particular cheating scandal, but the ramifications were much worse for Woods, who was essentially blacklisted from the Kardashian family — at least, until Woods was recently spotted having dinner with Kylie Jenner.

Khloe let Tristan back into her life a lot sooner than Kylie let Jordyn, and by 2020 the pair was reconciled — but he began cheating on her with Instagram models again, instead of family friends.

That is, until late 2021, when Tristan reportedly welcomed a child with Maralee Nichols, while a surrogate was pregant his and Khloe’s second child. On a very dramatic episode of The Kardashians, Kim revealed the news of the scandal to her sister, only to find out that they had decided to go through with the surrogacy. Thompon initially denied paternity, but after a positive paternity test of Nichols’ baby, he publicly admitted to his actions, and appologized to Khloe via Instagram story, per People.

Thompson and Kardashian welcomed their second child via surrogate in 2022. Tatum Thompon was born on July 28, but the drama about his parents is far from over.

On the latest season of The Kardasians, Khloe has said that she is officially done with Tristan, but he hangs around the family an awful lot for someone who isn’t in a relationship with one of them. Khloe has continnued to express support for Tristan and his family, and according to Elle, even let him and his younger brother stay in her home while his was being renovated.