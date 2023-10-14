How many kids does Paris Hilton have?

We’ve all followed Paris Hilton’s many adventures over the last quarter of a century. The glamor. The Bling Ring burglaries. The bevy of Golden Raspberry awards. The fact that she dated Edward Furlong for a minute in 2000, which just doesn’t seem possible, right? Try to picture Paris Hilton and Edward Furlong together in your head. It’s bizarre.

After decades of parties, tabloid-monopolizing flings, and dating this Edward Furlong (seriously?), Hilton settled down venture capitalist Carter Reum, tying the knot in November of 2021 after an 11-month engagement. A little over a year later, in January of 2023, they announced the joyous addition of a new member of their family: Phoenix Barron, the couple’s first and, to date, only child.

Phoenix Barron Hilton Reun was born via surrogate on January 16, 2023. In an episode of her podcast, This Is Paris, Hilton revealed that her bouncing baby boy’s name was chosen after a long, thoughtful look at a map, trying to find cities with names that would lend themselves to the “Paris/London” dynamic already prevalent in the family. Additionally, she stated the she liked the imagery of “the bird that flames out and then rises from the ashes to fly again,” explaining “I want my son to grow up knowing that disaster and triumph go around and come around throughout our lives. And that this should give us great hope for the future.”

The couple appears smitten with family life, and while it wouldn’t be shocking for more bouncing baby socialites to appear in the future, don’t expect a substantial head’s up. Hilton was uncharacteristically tight-lipped in the days leading up to the birth of her first child, explaining to Harpers Bazaar in February “I’ve never had anything for myself. We decided that we wanted to have this whole experience to ourselves.”