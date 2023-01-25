Suprise! Paris Hilton announces the arrival of her new child

Paris Hilton took to social media to announce the arrival of her first child.

The entrepreneur, media personality, and author shared the happy news by posting a beautiful image of the baby’s tiny hand clasping her immaculately manicured thumb. The sweet caption read, “You are already loved beyond words,” along with a blue heart emoji.

Hilton could barely conceal her delight as she described how she felt about becoming a mother for the first time. She had previously expressed a desire to be a parent, and feels grateful to have met the right partner and manifest it.

“It’s always been my dream to be a mother and I’m so happy that Carter and I found each other. We are so excited to start our family together and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy.”

The baby boy is the latest addition to the powerful Hilton family, made famous by his great-great-grandfather, Conrad Hilton, founder of the Hilton Hotel and Resorts Group. His grandfather is Rick, co-founder of the real estate brokerage Hilton & Hyland. His grandmother, Kathy, stars on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills with her sisters, Kyle and Kathy Richards, while aunt Nicky is a fashion designer.

The Paris In Love star opened up about the surrogacy journey she and her husband embarked on during the coronavirus pandemic after their marriage in 2021. She says that during the lockdown, they seized the opportunity to focus on starting a family by harvesting her eggs.

“We started going and doing it like a few months in because the world was shut down. We knew we wanted to start a family, and I was like, ‘This is perfect timing. Usually, I’m on a plane 250 days out of the year, and let’s just get all of the eggs stocked and ready,’ and we have tons of them just waiting.”

The new mother seems to be giving her fans a massive hint that she and her husband expect plenty of visits from the stork in the coming years. Congratulations to the happy couple!