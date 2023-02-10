How many kids does Rihanna have?

The Barbadian superstar singer named Robyn Rihanna Fenty — whom the world has simply come to know as Rihanna — is not just a dynamic entertainer, she’s also a mother… but exactly how many little versions of herself does she have?



Rihanna is presently in a relationship with rapper ASAP Rocky. The couple were rumored to be dating in early 2020 but publicly announced their relationship in May 2021. Prior to dating ASAP Rocky, Rihanna was in a 3-year relationship with Saudi billionaire Hassan Jameel.

Hassan is a businessman and Deputy President and Vice Chairman of the Saudi Arabian branch of Abdul Latin Jameel, a family-owned business that’s been in operation since 1945 and serves multiple industries, including automotive and real estate.

Hassan began dating Rihanna in 2017, following his divorce from Tunisian art critic Lina Lazaar. Rihanna and Jameel initially broke up in June of 2018, after Rihanna reportedly said she gets tired of men sometimes. They appeared to get back together a month later. However, it was a sign of things to come as they eventually split for good in January of 2020.

me and my date for Oscar Gold Party #bump22 pic.twitter.com/Wycuxc21OS — Rihanna (@rihanna) March 31, 2022

During their time together, there were rumors of engagement and also of pregnancy but neither were true. When asked if she wants children, Rihanna said, “Without a doubt,” and added that she doesn’t really plan it and that it will all be a part of “God’s plan.”

It turns out that a long term relationship between Rihanna and Hassan Jameel was not part of the plan, and instead Rihanna was meant to be with a fellow musical artist.

Shortly after her relationship with Jameel ended, she was spotted often hanging out with ASAP Rocky until, several months later, they confirmed they were a couple in May of 2021. One year later, Rihanna and ASAP Rocky became parents. Their son was born on May 13, 2022. For both Rihanna and ASAP Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, it’s their first child.



In case you’re wondering what their son’s name is, well, so are we. They are choosing to keep his life as private as possible and have thus not publicly revealed his name.

Although they have no plans to start a large family, they are also not against it, especially if it’s a part of God’s plan.

