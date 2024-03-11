How many Oscars does Tim Robbins have and what has he won for?

The actor has had many acclaimed performances over his illustrious career, which scored him the coveted statue?

An illustrious event, the 2024 Oscars ceremony celebrated not just performances of the past year, but previous acting awards as well. Tim Robbins was one of several previous winners who made an appearance on the Dolby Theater stage.

As a winner of a statue in the past, he came to introduce one of the nominees for Best Supporting Actor along with Sam Rockwell, Ke Huy Quan, Mahershala Ali, and Christoph Waltz. The award ultimately went to Robert Downey Jr. in his first win ever for the role of Strauss in Oppenheimer. But the men on that stage represent well-deserved accolades in the history of cinema. Like Downey, Robbins has only won one award, and for a performance none of us can forget.

What did Tim Robbins win an Oscar for?

Photo via Warner Bros. Pictures

Robbins’ long career in the entertainment industry has earned him many notable roles. Perhaps his most famous is that of Andy Dufresne in The Shawshank Redemption. An adaptation of the short story by Stephen King, the Frank Darabont film explores the horrors of the American prison system from the perspective of an innocent man. For decades, Andy struggles to escape until he finally achieves freedom. Despite the film’s longevity, Robbins did not receive acting nominations at the Academy Awards. It was actually a role about a decade later that earned him the statue.

In 2003, Robbins appeared in Clint Eastwood’s adaptation of the Dennis Lehane classic, Mystic River. A crime book set in the Boston area, the story follows the fractured relationship of three childhood friends into adulthood. At the center of the story is Dave, played by Robbins in the film. As a child, men masquerading as police kidnap and traumatize him before he manages to escape.

With a stacked cast including Sean Penn, Kevin Bacon, and Laura Linney, the movie was a shoo-in for nominations. Robbins’ portrayal of a broken man is particularly harrowing over the backdrop of the mystery at the core of the film. This role cemented the actor in Hollywood history as a respected performer. It was his only win, but he had been nominated previously for the film, Dead Man Walking.

Robbins directed the drama starring his then-partner Susan Sarandon and Sean Penn. Sarandon won the award for Best Actress, but Robbins lost the Directing award to Mel Gibson for Braveheart. While Robbins was only nominated twice at the Academy Awards, he is still considered a celebrated industry professional.