How many times has Ben Affleck been married, and who has he been married to?

There are a few things that I’ll always associate with the 2000s: Britney and Justin’s matching denim, Paris Hilton saying “that’s hot,” the awkward obsession with MySpace, and Bennifer. When Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez got back together in 2021, it felt both surprising and inevitable. Now that Lopez has filed for divorce, the Batman star finds himself single once again.

Although Affleck isn’t one to overshare, that doesn’t stop everyone’s curiosity about his personal life. While fans want to know about J.Lo’s divorces, what about Affleck? Let’s talk about the actor’s marriage history.

Has Ben Affleck been married more than once?

Image via Sony Pictures

Affleck has been married twice. His first marriage was to Jennifer Garner, and the two were married from 2005 to 2018. His second marriage was to Lopez, and since they got married in July 2022, they have been husband and wife for just over two years. Back in the spring of 2024, fans wondered if the couple split up, and so the news of J.Lo’s divorce filing is sad… but not a complete and total shock.

Like many others in Hollywood, Affleck has had both a dramatic, messy love life and a more wholesome period of domestic bliss. While Affleck and Lopez got married in 2022, their love story started long before that. They got engaged for the first time back in 2002, but cited the stress of the media talking about their relationship as the reason why they couldn’t go through with the wedding.

Image via Apple TV

Affleck and Garner always seemed happy and share three kids: Violet Anne, Seraphina Rose Elizabeth, and Samuel. When she posed for the cover of Vanity Fair in 2016, the actress said her ex was “the love of my life.” She explained she saw him for who he is, not a Hollywood staple: “I didn’t marry the big fat movie star; I married him. And I would go back and remake that decision.” Their marriage seemed pretty flawless at the time, especially when Garner told InStyle that he was a romantic who supported her no matter what.

While some celebs are of course serial daters who seem to move on ASAP, the Good Will Hunting star seems to like being in a committed relationship, which of course makes fans curious about what his love life will look like now that he and J.Lo are over. Maybe he’ll stop dating other actors, though. The Good Will Hunting star often gushed about Garner when they were together, but as for Lopez, he called her level of celebrity “bananas” when chatting with Kevin Hart on Hart to Heart.

I’m sure I’m not the only one who wants to hear what Affleck thinks about his whirlwind second shot at love with Lopez and their sad demise. But we might not get to hear that. In 2021, he was interviewed by The Wall Street Journal and said he has “healthy boundaries” and knows that “there are some things which are private and intimate.” He added that he doesn’t “want to be talking about my personal relationship in the newspaper,” which makes sense… but people won’t stop wondering about his dating life anyway.

