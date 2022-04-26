The men of Jackass have faded a bit in relevance since their heyday back in the early 2000s, but with yet another entry in the popular reality slapstick movie series recently released in theaters and on streaming, interest in the gang is rekindling.

Jackass Forever’s official release date was shuffled around quite a bit thanks to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but Paramount finally graced fans with the title in early February of 2022. The arrival of yet another ridiculous, dangerous, and utterly hilarious entry in the popular franchise prompted renewed interest in the longstanding gang of pranksters and stuntmen.

Interest in Bam Margera, in particular, was piqued after fans learned that he would not be included in the 2022 film. Following numerous public altercations and a lengthy struggle with substance abuse, Margera announced in 2021 that he had been fired from the film. His fallout with co-stars Johnny Knoxville, Jeff Tremaine, and Spike Jonze was also widely publicized, particularly after reports surfaced that Tremaine had filed a restraining order against Margera over his harassment of Tremaine and Knoxville on Instagram.

The messy relationship between these original members of the Jackass team drummed up additional interest in Margera, which was further boosted by news of his attempts to raise money for his own Jackass-style film. This is prompting questions about the star’s net worth, which has dropped substantially since his early days on the Jackass team.

What is Bam Margera’s net worth?

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for VH1

At the height of his career, Margera was reportedly worth nearly $45 million, according to The Things. He joined the Jackass team with an already enviable net worth of over $10 million thanks to his prior work as a skateboarder with numerous high-level sponsors. After finding additional fame via Jackass, Margera also created several spin-off shows, including Viva La Bam and Bam’s Unholy Union, both of which performed reasonably well on MTV. He also appeared in several video games, including Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 and 4, Tony Project 8, and Scarface: The Game. He appeared in cameos for numerous popular television series and movies, like Nitro Circus and King of the Road.

Over the last few decades, Margera’s net worth has dipped substantially. Following the death of another Jackass star, Ryan Dunn, Margera struggled with substance abuse and ultimately shelled out more than $100,000 in rehab fees. Between his rehab visits, legal fees, and lack of recent work, his net worth gradually plummeted to a still-impressive $20 million, according to estimates from The Sun. The star’s wealth has continued to tumble in recent years, reaching an all-time low in 2022 of $5 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

The star currently boasts less than a single ninth of his career high income, but is still living comfortably as a millionaire. His net worth is a fraction of what it used to be, but Bam Margera is by no means struggling financially.