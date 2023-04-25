April Margera sends out plea to still missing Bam Margera: ‘We’re not ever going to give up’

This article discusses mental illness and substance abuse, please take care while reading.

April Margera — Bam Margera‘s mother — is sending out an emotional call to her son after the devastating news that he was on the run in Pennsylvania went public early this week.

Margera is said to be on the run from police in Pennsylvania after allegations of assault by a family member. News first broke on Monday, April 24 that he was considered missing after fleeing the scene, and he’s yet to be located as of this afternoon.

Margera is facing four counts of terroristic threats and one count of simple assault following the situation, but April is hoping that he does the right thing and turns himself in. More importantly, she sends a message to her son so that he knows his family still loves him.

Speaking to Fox News Digital, April had the following to say to and about her son.

“We all love him so much, and we just want to help him, and we are not against him. We just want to try to get him help.”

April continues by saying that Margera’s mental illness is very obviously impairing his thought process; he isn’t thinking clearly and needs professional help.

“He just needs to settle down and get it straight, and I think it’s just hard for him to do without being on his medication and trying to wrangle him. We just want him to get better. I mean, the things that he’s doing are not criminal in his mind. He just thinks he’s running away from his troubles.”

April says she’s not sure where he’d go, and the family notes that he didn’t take a vehicle when he ran away from police presence. His mother also states there’s a glaring downfall to being a celebrity in a rehab facility, and that’s part of what has led to Bam’s continued problems, “Sometimes when you’re a celebrity, it’s like you get special treatment in rehabs, and it doesn’t help.”

Sharing a photo of Bam in March, April credited him with doing the work early this year, but it’s apparent that he’s run into more trouble since then. His brother, Jess, reportedly called the police on Bam after being threatened and struck by Margera in his home.

April continues to hope that her son can find peace in this life that surpasses his need to drown his pain with a drink, and she says she ultimately needs him to know how much he’s loved.

“Your family loves you, and we just want you to get the help that you need. And we’re not ever going to give up.”

Authorities in Pennsylvania are asking anyone with information on Bam’s whereabouts to call PSP Avondale at 610-268-2022.