Bam Margera reportedly on the run from police in Pennsylvania

Bam Margera, one of the stars of the popular Jackass franchise, who saw his star dim amid substance abuse issues, is reportedly on the run from police. Pennsylvania State Police have issued a warrant for the 43-year-old, following allegations of an assault against a family member.

Police were called after someone reported a disturbance yesterday in Pocopson Township, per Entertainment Weekly, and said Margera got into a physical altercation with his brother Jesse. Margera reportedly injured the person and then ran away into the woods. So far he’s not been located.

Local news reports say Margera attacked Jesse and punched him in the face three times after trying to kick open a locked door. The brother also said Margera wrote a threatening note that was signed “Bam.” Specifically, the altercation happened at “Castle Bam,” which is the nickname for Margera’s $1.2 million mansion.

Police charged the fallen star with four charges of terroristic threats, one charge of simple assault and one charge of harassment. This new tussle with the law follows an arrest in March where Margera was arrested after complaints of domestic abuse. He was arrested again in Burbank on charges of public intoxication.

Margera’s troubles with the law and substance abuse have been well documented over the years, and in 2021 he sued the co-creators of Jackass (Johnny Knoxville, Jeff Tremaine and Spike Jonze) after he was fired for not staying sober during production. The suit was later dropped.

Authorities are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to call PSP Avondale at 610-268-2022.