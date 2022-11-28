How old is Rihanna? Answered

One of the most influential artists of the 2000’s and 2010’s, Rihanna started her musical career at the young age of 17. Her first album, Music of the Sun, was released in 2005, and quickly became a success, debuting at number 10 on the Billboard 200. From then on, things only got better. Known for diving into a wide variety of music genres, Rihanna became an idol to an entire generation of people and one of the biggest names in the music industry. Some of Rihanna’s most popular songs include “Umbrella,” “We Found Love,” “Diamonds,” “Only Girl (In The World),” and “Work.”

With a musical career as extensive as Rihanna’s, it comes as no surprise that the artist has accumulated a rather long list of awards in recognition of her work—672, to be exact. Unfortunately, Rihanna’s musical output has declined since 2016, but she remained semi-active by collaborating on projects with other musicians. Nonetheless, she has achieved a lot and earlier in life than most people.

What is Rihanna’s real age?

Rihanna was born on Feb. 20, 1988, in Barbados, but moved to the United States at 16 in order to begin her musical career. That makes the singer 34 years old, although many consider that she does not look her age. While 34 is in no way old, we have to admit not everyone can maintain such glowing skin throughout the years. Maybe the pregnancy glow helped.

Despite being in her 30s and a first-time mom, it’s unlikely that Rihanna’s career will come to a close anytime soon. Recently, the artist released her first single in about six years, “Lift Me Up,” as part of the soundtrack for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Next year, she will also be performing at the Super Bowl halftime show, so new music might be in store.