How old was Bob Newhart when he starred in ‘Elf?’

The legendary Bob Newhart has sadly passed away. The monumentally talented actor and comedian passed away at his Los Angeles, California, home on July 18, 2024, after a series of short illnesses. He was 94, having come into this world on Sept. 5, 1929.

Newhart was instantly recognizable by his deadpan delivery and the slight stammer he incorporated into his work. He is most famous for starring as Chicago psychologist Robert Hartley on The Bob Newhart Show from 1972 to 1978. However, he is best known to modern audiences as a guest star in The Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon, in which he played Arthur “Professor Proton” Jeffries from 2013 until 2020, and for playing Papa Elf in 2003’s wonderful Christmas movie Elf.

As Papa Elf, he hilariously assumed the role of adoptive father to Will Ferrell’s Buddy despite being considerably smaller than the awkward human character. This led to some brilliant interactions between the two, most notably when Buddy sat on his knee. But how old was Newhart when he donned the festive green costume with furry white trim?

How old was Bob Newhart in 2003’s Elf?

Elf was released on Nov. 7, 2003, meaning Bob Newhart would have been 74 when it hit theaters worldwide. Filming for the movie occurred between Dec. 9, 2002, and wrapped on March 7, 2003, when he would have been 73.

Newhart’s wife, television writer and director Ginnie Newhart, passed away on April 23, 2023, just over a year before him, at 82. We’re sure they’re reunited and laughing together in showbiz heaven.

