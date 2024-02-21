He looks pretty tall on camera, but can you believe everything you see on your screen?

Leo Woodall has been stealing the hearts of viewers for a while now. Most recently you’ll probably have caught him in the Netflix series adaptation of One Day. But of course, the 27 year old has been seen in a number of projects including The White Lotus, and the pre-emptively cancelled Vampire Academy.

Woodall is certainly establishing a name for himself as a real up and comer, and viewers are definitely beginning to recognize his face, so hopefully he continues to be cast in more great projects in the future and reach new heights. Speaking of heights, many fans want to know exactly how tall the star is, especially after noticing Woodall’s height when standing next to co-stars like Ambika Mod.

How Tall is Leo Woodall?

Right, so we know Amika Mod is 5 ft 5in and Woodall is noticeably taller — every scene the two share together, there is a noticeable height difference between the two, so he must be around 6ft, right? Well luckily, Entertainment Daily were able to give us the desired information: His CV lists him as 6ft 1inch. Leo Woodall? more like Leo Wood-tall, am I right? His height makes the English actor about 4 inches taller than the average U.K. male. Of course, now it’s all starting to make sense why the actor is winning over the hearts and minds of so many people, including his White Lotus co-star.

You know what they say, knowledge is power, we’re not sure exactly what kind of power this knowledge will give you, but we’re glad we could answer this burning question and provide the facts.