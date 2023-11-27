How tall is The Weeknd?

Abel Tesfaye (a.k.a The Weeknd) has been making more waves than usual since the release of his HBO drama series, The Idol. In the show, he plays Tedros, a self-help guru and cult leader. But outside of the show, he is probably more popular as a pop singer who has released five studio albums since 2013 and is currently on the international leg of his world tour, titled After Hours til Dawn.

The singer has faced multiple controversies throughout his career, not just the ones related to the HBO series. But it seems his past actions don’t seem to knock him down. In fact, his performance at the 2020 MTV VMAs made him look like he was the king of the world. But does he have the height for it?

The Weeknd’s height, explained

Tesfaye was born in Canada on Feb. 16, 1990, and is the only child of an Ethiopian household. During an interview with Rolling Stone, he revealed that he has an estranged relationship with his father and that he was raised by his mother and grandmother. He began his music career in 2009 and eventually became the pop singer we know today.

Per his Celeb Heights profile, The Weeknd is 5 feet and 6 inches tall (169.5cm). That is around the average height of an Ethiopian male but is a bit short when it comes to the average height of Canadians, according to DrYukselYurttas.com. This makes the R&B artist shorter than his A-list peers in the music world. In comparison, Kanye West has a recorded height of 5 feet and 8 inches and Justin Bieber is 5 feet and 7 inches.

When photographed with his ex-girlfriend, Bella Hadid, The Weeknd is noticeably shorter than his former partner. Hadid has a recorded height of 5 feet and 7 inches.

The same can be said for his current partner, Simi Khadra. This DJ and entrepreneur also has the same height as Hadid, according to biographygist.com.

Regardless, The Weeknd’s height doesn’t seem to bother him or his love interests, and nor should it. People love him for his music and talent, and that is all that matters.