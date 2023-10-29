How was Matthew Perry related to ‘Dateline’s Keith Morrison?

A journalist on one of TV’s most successful true crime shows, Keith Morrison’s iconic voice is one of the most recognizable. Starting as a correspondent for Dateline in the mid-’90s, he became a figure so beloved that he even caught the attention of SNL’s own Bill Hader.

A famously avid fan of all things true crime, Hader has been public with his love for the reporter. He parodied Morrison in SNL skits before finally getting to meet the legend himself. The Today Show took great glee in setting up a meeting between Morrison and the star-struck Hader.

However, this is not the only connection that Morrison has to the comedy world. Though many might not know it, the Dateline veteran also has a personal connection to a famous sitcom star. Matthew Perry played Chandler Bing on Friends for a decade and has had some of the best lines that the show has to offer. He also happens to call Morrison a close member of his family.

Keith Morrison was Matthew Perry’s step-dad

Born to Suzanne and John Bennett Perry (fondly called the “Old Spice guy”), the two divorced before Matthew turned one, per People. His parents both had active participation in the actor’s life and supported him through his opioid addiction and resulting health issues. But his biological father wasn’t his only father figure as his mother married Keith Morrison in 1981. Both of them took to the children from previous relationships and then had four children of their own. Morrison told People that he was always a constant presence in his stepson’s life. He recalled that his stepson had impressive charisma, which is not surprising considering his success in the entertainment industry.

“He’s one of those people who always is the center of the room for a reason and it was so as a kid. On the hockey team, I used to take him off to his hockey games on Saturday mornings. It was like Matthew and the hockey team. He was the one who scored all the goals. He was the guy. The same on the tennis court. He was extremely, extremely good on the tennis court and very intense. He’s an intense, talented, focused character. He’s very bright. That was always the case as he was growing up.”

Morrison has had a long career in journalism, from his early days in Canada to still corresponding for Dateline. He has become just as much of a pop culture figure as Perry and has always been open about his affection and support for his stepson. Our hearts go out to Morrison and all of Perry’s family and friends in this difficult time.