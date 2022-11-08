Howard Stern goes on expletive-laden rant about ‘dummies’ in Georgia voting for extreme candidate Herschel Walker

Voters in Pennsylvania and Georgia will be holding their breath for the outcome of Tuesday’s midterm elections, where Trump-backed celebrity candidates, TV’s Dr. Mehmet Oz and former NFL running back Herschel Walker, are vying for senate seats in their respective swing states. (Or, “states,” in Oz’s case.) And while it may not change anyone’s mind at this point, Howard Stern has some choice words for anyone in Georgia voting for Walker, in particular.

While both Oz and Walker are dubious prospects, to say the least, the latter became embroiled in scandal last month when two women came forward claiming that the staunchly anti-choice candidate had pressured them to get abortions after impregnating them. One of the women, a former girlfriend, had receipts in the form of a personal check to pay for the abortion and a get-well card from Walker, both with his purported signature on them.

And yet, Walker is still a full point ahead of his opponent, democrat Raphael Warnock, in the polls on the morning of Election Day.

“Everyone is just feeling really empowered to say whatever dumb f*cking thing is on their brain,” Stern started off his rant on his Sirius XM radio show on Monday morning, noting the spike in antisemitism that has been permeating into the discourse as of late. “Everyone’s full of ideas, all dummies.”

“Some of these candidates that people are actually — f*cking Herschel Walker, holy f*ck,” Stern fired off. “They’re saying he’s gonna win in Georgia. Are you f*cking dummies? You know, they always talk about another Civil War, well I think there is gonna be one. I mean, how the f*ck could you elect that guy? You gotta be out of your f*cking skull.”

I gotta say, are you f*cking kidding me?” he continued. “I don’t care what party, what you believe, what you think would be good for America. Would you really vote for this f*cking … I don’t know what he is. I was gonna say ‘mental case’ but I don’t even know if that’s fair to mental cases. I just don’t know.”

Well, to be perfectly fair … no, you can’t really go around calling people “mental cases” anymore, Howard, but we can certainly understand his frustration. But while Georgia is looking like a lost cause, the situation is not much better in Pennsylvania, where after trailing in the polls all summer, Oz has just managed to squeak past his democratic opponent John Fetterman.

Suffice it to say, it’s going to be a stressful next 12 or so hours.