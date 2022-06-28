Howard Stern, mad about Roe v. Wade, threatens to punish us all and run for President

‘The King of All Media’ is seeking an even higher station: Leader of the Free World. Howard Stern announced on his SiriusXM radio show that, thanks to the recent Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, he’s “going to have to run for President now” to pack the court, eliminate the Electoral College, and “make the country fair again.” Stern also said that he would only run for President if former president Donald Trump sought a second term in the office, saying, “I’d beat his ass.”

This wouldn’t be Stern’s first run for public office. In 1994, the then shock jock, the number one morning DJ in New York, became the Libertarian candidate for governor of the state running on a platform that included moving construction on highways to the nighttime and reinstating the death penalty and using prisoners’ remains to fill potholes. While his candidacy was good publicity, he terminated his run when he discovered that he would have to make his finances public, so it’s unclear how far he would take a Presidential run.

On Stern’s morning show, the discussion about his potential Presidential run began with a rap about how angry he was about the recent Roe v. Wade ruling, saying,

“The other thing is, if I do run for president, and I’m not fucking around, I’m really thinking about it, because the only other thing I’m going to do is appoint five more Supreme Court justices. I’m not afraid to do it. As soon as I become president, you’re gonna get five new Supreme Court justices that are going to overturn all this bullshit.”

Stern has been mad about the Supreme Court since news leaked back in May that the court was considering overturning Roe. Back then, Howard had said that unwanted babies born under antiabortion law should be able to live at the Supreme Court.