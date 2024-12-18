‘HUGH AT THE BEACH’: Hugh Jackman returns to his origins, shows off dripping wet bod at his favorite Australian beach

Hugh Jackman left us all well-fed over the weekend, and we’re not talking about his film credits. Fans have been going crazy over the latest pictures of the actor, who was spotted taking a dip at Bondi Beach in Australia.

The actor spent a day at the beach and some great shots quickly made their way to social media, bringing back the good ole days when Jackman and the beach were once inseparable. There wasn’t any doubt, but it’s good to know he’s still got it.

Showing off at the beach

Hugh Jackman at the beach WE ARE SO BACK pic.twitter.com/HOGm6qaR9E — ayle (@wolverinesmask) December 16, 2024

The 56-year-old was spotted at the beach on Sunday where he spent a day with the sun and waves of his home country. Australians were already happy enough to have Jackman back home, but he gave them an extra treat with his early morning beach visit. He was decked in a pair of patterned board blue and white shorts and nothing else, giving all of us an eyeful of his rippling muscles.

We manifested swimming content, and we got it! We normally avoid posting paparazzi content, but he's clearly SO happy to be back home that we couldn't resist. #hughjackman #bondi #heaven



🎥 https://t.co/QEdT5Os8Fs pic.twitter.com/xFutyUPGrA — Jackman's Landing Fan Group (@JackmansLanding) December 16, 2024

Shots of him strolling on the beach, taking a swim, and having a great time with other beach-goers have circulated. His god-like physique was put on display in the final act of Deadpool & Wolverine, where he and Ryan Reynolds as the Merc with a Mouth had to team up to destroy the Time Ripper.

In the comedic style of the film, Wolverine’s outfit was dramatically burned off his body to show off his glistening chest and abs, and Deadpool (and the rest of us) hilariously snuck a peek. At the sight, the notoriously inappropriate and loud-mouthed character simply gave an appreciative nod that audiences across the world related with.

Jackman was recorded leaving the beach by a fan, who also got a few words out of him. The fan greeted Jackman saying, “Welcome back man, we miss you.” He then asked the actor how it feels to be back in Bondi to which he simply replied, “Heaven.”

Hugh Jackman is happier (and hotter) than ever

A body like Hugh Jackman’s doesn’t just happen overnight. The actor reportedly trained like a hero to get the hero physique he spotted in the movie. He worked with trainer Beth Lewis to get back into the character of Wolverine after putting down the claws after 2017’s Logan.

Jackman’s latest beach shots also showed fans exactly what his reported new beau, Sutton Foster, is enjoying. The actor has been rumored to be in a relationship with his The Music Man co-star for a while now. The pair starred in the Broadway production in 2022 and allegedly fell for each other during that time. Jackman was previously married to actress Deborra-Lee Furness until last year, when they announced an amicable divorce. Rumors of Jackman and Foster’s romance grew when she filed for divorce from her husband Ted Griffin.

Neither Jackman nor Foster have commented on the rumors, but the actor seems at peace back home. After leaving the beach on Sunday, he was spotted later that day getting some coffee with his children Oscar and Ava, aged 24 and 19 respectively. Jackman might be known for his hot bod and stoic action roles, but his true passion is musical theatre. He will be starring alongside Kate Hudson in the upcoming adaptation of the musical Song Sung Blue.

