Hugh Jackman celebrates Ryan Reynolds’ birthday with a tiny cupcake and a Wolverine quote

Ryan Reynolds is having an awesome birthday and all he has to do to confirm that is check his Twitter. Hopefully, he doesn’t spend all day reading every shout-out to him — that would take until next week.

Hugh Jackman, though, is an excellent reason to stop with all the festivities and see what he has to say. It starts with a simple cupcake and candle but ends with a special treat for the Deadpool character who has been punched in the face more times than Mike Tyson.

“I’m the best there is at what I do but what I do best isn’t very nice.” We all know that classic from X-Men Origins: Wolverine, and Ryan Reynolds should remember that line very well. Jackman reciting the line in the video feels as powerful and as poignant as ever.

Now, we all know it’s no secret that Ryan Reynolds can hold his own when it comes to hilarious banter. He picked up one thing that made the little video Hugh Jackman posted that much better. What’s up with the candle, Hugh? Having problems?

I will never hurt you the way this candle did. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) October 23, 2022

Now, why the Wolverine can’t blow out a cupcake candle will remain a mystery.

Is it corny to say that was a sweet burn? — Ashley Larson (@AshleyH78092122) October 23, 2022

No. It’s not corny to say that at all, Ashley. In fact, it’s right on time. Happy Birthday, Ryan Reynolds. Stop reading the tweets and get back to having a great day. You have more important things to do like coming up with your next best line for Deadpool, or whatever they have you doing these days.