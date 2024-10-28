‘I didn’t need to see such things’: Prince Harry admits he once googled Meghan Markle’s ‘Suits’ love scenes, and he instantly regretted it

Prince Harry has admitted that he was unable to resist looking up certain raunchy scenes from wife Meghan Markle‘s past acting performances in the early days of their relationship, but it turned out to be a very bad idea indeed.

A prince falling for an American actress may sound like the plot of a Hallmark movie — the kind of thing that Meghan herself might once have starred in, in fact — but it is the real-life origins story of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. These days, all the controversy and division the couple are often blamed for causing tends to be what dominates the conversation around them, but in the beginning of their romance the pair were adoringly viewed by many as a romcom plot come true.

Meghan’s Hollywood career proved to be the cause of some consternation for her future spouse, however, when he couldn’t help but Google her sex scenes from Suits. Harry should have realized that once he saw them he could never unsee them.

“I witnessed her and a castmate mauling each other”: Prince Harry regrets watching Meghan Markle’s raunchy Suits scenes

In his memoir Spare, which just re-released in paperback form this October, Harry recalls that, back when their relationship was still young, he gave into temptation and looked up Meghan’s bedroom scenes in her hit show Suits.

In case you are one of the few who has never seen the addictive legal drama — which made a major streaming comeback in 2023 to become Netflix’s most-watched show of the year — Markle starred as Rachel Zane for the series’ first seven seasons. Zane shared a steamy will-they-won’t-they with Patrick J. Adams’ character, Mike Ross.

No doubt it was some of Mike and Rachel’s love scenes that came up when Harry Googled his girlfriend one lonely evening, and ended up scarring himself for life. In Spare, the duke recalls that he made “the mistake of Googling and watching some of her love scenes online.”

“I’d witnessed her and a castmate mauling each other in some sort of office or conference room,” he humorously writes. “I didn’t need to see such things live.” The prince added that, in order to get those images out of his head, he was going to need to undergo “electric-shock therapy.”

Meghan’s status as an actress was initially seen as a novelty by the Royal Family when she and Harry started dating — his relatives found her so “intelligent” and “beautiful,” in fact, that Harry says they never thought he had a chance of marrying her. Over time, however, Meghan’s differences from the Royals turned out to be a much bigger issue. These days, Meghan is back in L.A., living with her husband and two children (Archie, 5, and Lilibet, 3), but she seems to have retired from acting for good.

That’s probably for the best, seeing as Harry was so frazzled by her more mature scenework the first time around. Still, she can always drop by the Suits cast’s new podcast.

