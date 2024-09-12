How many Hallmark movies has Meghan Markle made?

Meghan Markle has had a busy past few years, to put it lightly. She and Prince Harry have been honest about the royal family drama that they still can’t escape, even though they have been focusing on other projects. But although she’s known as the Duchess of Sussex now, Markle once had a successful acting career.

Although she is best known for starring on Suits for seven seasons, Markle also appeared in some Hallmark movies (AKA my favorite guilty pleasures). Let’s find out how many of these popular movies she was cast in (and then add them to our to-watch list)!

What Hallmark movies did Meghan Markle star in?

Photo via Hallmark Channel

Markle starred in two Hallmark movies: When Sparks Fly, which aired in 2014, and Dater’s Handbook, which aired in 2016. But, while the Hallmark Channel cornered the market on cozy holiday stories long ago, and I can’t resist a movie about the magic of a small town Christmas, neither of these movies is set during the winter. Markle appeared on Suits between 2011 and 2018, and likely filmed these two Hallmark movies during her breaks.

Both these movies have typical Hallmark plots, but even though you can see the happy endings from a mile away, they’re still entertaining if you’re in the mood for something comforting. In When Sparks Fly, Markle played Amy Peterson, a reporter who comes back to her hometown because her Chicago Post editor wants her to write about this nostalgic Fourth of July celebration. But, sadly, she learns her ex Hank (Christopher Jacot) is getting married. Amy is a common Hallmark character (career-obsessed and reflecting on the one that got away) but it’s still fun to see Markle in this sweet story.

Photo via Hallmark Channel

Dater’s Handbook is also about a character who is having a hard time finding love. Markle’s character, Cass, works in marketing (one of the only jobs you’re allowed to have in this kind of movie) and decides to start acting differently based on a book she finds. Does Cass realize she’s fine the way she is? Does she meet her soulmate? You likely already know the answers to those questions, but sometimes it’s nice to just enjoy a romantic movie! Markle liked the message of Dater’s Handbook and said in an interview with Hallmark Channel of her character Cass, “following her heart is really what it’s all about.”

Considering how many famous actors have appeared in Hallmark movies, it’s no wonder the Suits star wanted to as well. Mariah Carey, Lacey Chabert, and Chad Michael Murray are just a few examples (and we can’t forget Dolly Parton starring in Christmas at Dollywood). Then there are the actors who are mostly known for their Hallmark movies, including Nikki DeLoach. If Markle’s life hadn’t taken the dramatic royal turn that it did, maybe she would have starred in more corny films from the channel.

Since Markle told Variety in 2022 that “my intention is to absolutely not” act in the future, at least we have these cheesy yet entertaining Hallmark movies to rewatch!

