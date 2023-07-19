‘I didn’t want to miss any of it’: Carrie-Anne Moss shares why she came in on her days off while filming ‘The Matrix’

Actress Carrie-Anne Moss fondly recalled the exhilarating moments that unfolded during the filming of The Matrix, and explained the main reason why she would eagerly visit the set on her day off.

The 55-year-old shared this revelation during a recent interview on Michael Rosenbaum’s Inside of You podcast. In the discussion, Moss revealed that although shooting all four installments of The Matrix was rigorous work, given the lines and the number of stunts each character had to do, she enjoyed “every minute of it” because of the support she and her costars received on set. While comparing the set of other films to The Matrix‘s production, she said:

“It was such a joy. Every minute of it was such a joy. I think I did tougher movies that were like low budget in the winter in Toronto cold… Like that’s hard. The Matrix of course it was so much work but we had so much support, which I had never had before. So you have your trainer, you have somebody making your food and you’ve got a driver.”

Further into the interview, Moss added another factor contributing to her positive experience while working on The Matrix: the close bond she developed with her co-stars Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, and Hugo Weaving.

“Keanu and I became very close during that process he was very supportive and Laurence was super supportive and Hugo. We had this family relationship that supported us. So I never think of it like, ‘Oh my god, this is hard.”

Moss wrapped her musings by saying that she would often visit the set on her days off, to see Reeves, Fishburne, and Weaving’s fight scenes because she was there for their months-long rehearsals and wanted to see the finished product.

“I would go to work even when I didn’t work just to watch, because I didn’t want to miss any of it because I’ve been watching Keanu, Laurence or Hugo practicing that fight for four months I got to go see it. I got to see what it looks like. This was pre being married and having children. I can’t really do that anymore… I’ll do it occasionally if it’s something I really want to see. But in general I don’t really go to work anymore if I’m not working.”

The first installment of The Matrix franchise premiered in theaters in 1999 to rave reviews and ultimately earned over $460 million at the box office worldwide. The film’s success would lead to other hit sequels, including The Matrix Reloaded, The Matrix Revolutions, and The Matrix Resurrections.

All four of The Matrix movies are now streaming on Max.