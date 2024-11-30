‘I don’t cast a stone’: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, who now faces 32 sexual assault lawsuits, preached Ellen DeGeneres on how ‘relationships get ugly’

As Sean “Diddy” Combs faces a staggering 32 sexual assault lawsuits, an old clip has resurfaced of him telling Ellen how “relationships get ugly “— talk about a self-fulfilling prophecy!

Recommended Videos

In a clip that dates back over 15 years, Diddy and Ellen engage in a discussion about Chris Brown and Rihanna, where Diddy defends his decision to offer his Miami home as a sanctuary for the troubled couple to talk things out. Diddy proclaims, “I’m the type of person that I don’t cast a stone, don’t cast a judgment on anybody.” He argues that as long as the “energy of the favor is positive,” he’s willing to be there for his friends. Right. In this case, this “friend” was assaulting his girlfriend and would, eventually, face allegations of raping a woman on the disgraced rap mogul’s yacht.

Ellen rightfully points out that it’s never acceptable for a man to hit a woman. Diddy agrees but also suggests that outsiders don’t know the full story. He philosophizes, “We know sometimes those relationships get ugly. And sometimes, it doesn’t come out into the forefront the way this one has come out.” Well, Diddy. It seems you were foreshadowing your own future with those words.

As of now, the floodgates seem to have burst. Combs is facing accusations that paint a sordid picture of abuse and exploitation, including charges that involve the seizure of 1,000 bottles of baby oil, hidden cameras, and an array of explicit paraphernalia from his properties. Claims have piled up, accusing him of trafficking individuals across state lines and forcing them into degrading situations, with some reports even alleging forced involvement in “same-sex abuse.” Diddy’s arrest came after he turned yet another relationship “ugly.”

His ex-girlfriend, Casandra “Cassie” Ventura, pressed charges against him in 2023, accusing Combs of horrific abuses, including assault and rape. Oh, and also, a leaked 2024 hotel footage shows Diddy violently dragging Ventura through a hallway — so much for being a relationship guru, huh?

But Cassie isn’t the only ex to speak out against Diddy. Before her untimely passing, Kim Porter, mother of three of his children, spoke out about Diddy’s ultimate betrayal, particularly his affair with Sarah Chapman while Porter was pregnant with their twins. In an interview with Essence magazine in 2007, Porter expressed her disappointment, stating, “I would have preferred to find out from him because that’s a man.” Diddy eventually came clean about his betrayal, but only after the birth of their twins. In other news, Porter allegedly penned a bombshell tell-all memoir that paints a picture of Diddy not just as a bad boyfriend but practically a villain.

Relationships indeed do get ugly when Diddy is involved. Many of his former party pals now give “disgruntled” looks when reporters mention his name. Usher seemingly went into digital detox mode, erasing 14 years of tweets faster than you can say “damage control,” and Justin Bieber, Diddy’s former protégé, is spiraling into “low lows” after his mentor poisoned their relationship. Through it all, Diddy pleads not guilty, rocking his federal prison blues while denying everything.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy