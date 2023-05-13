‘I don’t know if I’m worthy of this’: Brie Larson gets vulnerable about her ‘Fast X’ insecurities despite Marvel success

Over the years, Brie Larson has accumulated an extensive acting resume, showcasing her talent and versatility.

The 33-year-old, who has been in the entertainment industry for two decades, is currently part of a multi-billion dollar franchise with Marvel Cinematic Universe, having starred in about four films and various series and has earned an Academy Award for her performance in 2015’s Room.

Still, through Larson’s past achievements, the actress recently revealed that she felt unworthy of her role in Fast X. The film, scheduled to debut in theaters next week, follows Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his family as Hernan Reye’s son seeks revenge for the drug lord’s demise. In Fast X, Larson portrays the role of Tess, the daughter of the iconic character Mr. Nobody, played by Kurt Russell.

On May 12, during the movie’s red carpet premiere in Rome, Italy, the Captain Marvel star shared that she was apprehensive about the project because of the pressure of trying to obtain the Fast and Furious franchise’s beloved legacy. Larson also added that she feared she couldn’t bring “something meaningful” to Fast X. She said,

“When the got the phone call I was like dancing I was screaming I was running I’ve been begging for years to be in these movies become I love them so much. But then I had this like quiet moment where I was like I don’t know if I can do this. I don’t know if I’m worthy of this. Can I do anything that would honor this heritage and legacy and create something meaningful and also additive this this?”

Also in the conversation, Larson provided insight into how she created her character Tess and her features. The 21 Jump Street star disclosed that after landing the role in Fast X, she was invited to Vin Diesel’s home, where she met his children Vincent and Pauline Sinclair.

Larson claimed that almost immediately after her arrival, she was interrogated by Diesel’s children about what she planned on bringing to the franchise. In addition to the interaction, Larson also mentioned that Diesel’s son Vincent helped her pick out car, while the actress drew inspiration from Pauline’s “sassy, smart and blunt” personality. She said,

“And I was lucky that pretty quickly it was like within a day, Vin asked me to come over for dinner and I met his kids and his kids started grilling me about what will you be bringing to the Fast franchise? It was really intense and so for real and so helpful. I mean, they helped me with everything. His son Vincent was like we gotta talk about your car, he pulled up all these tabs and was like ‘this is what you gotta do.’ And then his younger daughter Pauline, she was wearing this jacket that said ‘good vibes only’ and she was in this like, sassy mood stomping around and she’s just smart and blunt and funny and I was like okay, I’m going to base my character off of her. So that’s how Tess became who she is.”

Fast X is set to debut in theaters on May 16.