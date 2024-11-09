‘I don’t want to get into any more trouble’: Jason Kelce learns important lesson the hard way after wife Kylie announces he is having a dry spell

Well, just when you thought Jason Kelce couldn’t get into more trouble after his notorious phone-smashing incident, here he is, landing himself in hot water once again. This time, it’s not with an overzealous fan or a disgruntled teammate – nope, he’s managed to ruffle the feathers of his very own wife, Kylie.

Jason’s “expert” relationship advice on his podcast didn’t quite sit well with the missus. Oops! During a recent episode of his New Heights podcast, a listener sought advice on how to reignite the spark in his marriage. In all his infinite wisdom, Jason offered some suggestions. “Start setting that thing up early,” he advised. “Women, they’re weird. They don’t just always want to have sex.” Hmm, off to a great start there, Jason. His brother Travis might have been struggling to keep a straight face, but Kylie certainly wasn’t laughing.

Jason continued his humorous tirade and went on to dig his own grave by advising the listener to “just grab her a**” in the morning, because, according to his mini-monologue women are just dying to be manhandled before they’ve had their coffee. He even suggested that the guy should invest in a tight pair of trousers to showcase his “goods.” Whether he was joking or not, did Jason momentarily forget that his wife might actually listen to his podcast? Rookie mistake, my friend.

Unsurprisingly, Kylie was not amused by her husband’s so-called wisdom. She took to TikTok to put Jason on blast, sarcastically suggesting that he would likely be experiencing a “dry spell” as a result of his “dumbass response.” Kylie even went so far as to caption her video with a warning to podcast listeners, advising them to take Jason’s advice “with a grain of salt.”

Aware of the brewing storm at home, Jason took a moment during the podcast to address his wife’s humorous yet stern rebuke. “Kylie took to Twitter announcing that I’m already in a dry spell right now,” he said, acknowledging his predicament with a mix of resignation and humor. “I don’t want to get into any more trouble with Ky.” Well, even tough guys like Jason know when it’s time to throw in the towel — or at least when to duck and cover.

Looks like Kylie had some thoughts on Jason’s heights hotline advice 💀💀💀 https://t.co/f5lSBKAeiV pic.twitter.com/LWn6maFdFh — New Heights (@newheightshow) November 1, 2024

Despite Jason’s boneheaded blunder, it seems that Kylie is willing to forgive and forget… for now. In a June 2024 interview with New York Magazine‘s The Strategist, Kylie hinted that they might be open to expanding their brood, as they’ve been holding onto their eldest daughter’s hand-me-downs “just in case.” So, who knows? Maybe Jason will get the chance to redeem himself by changing a few more diapers and mastering the art of the baby burp.

However, for now, Jason has been living the dream after hanging up his helmet in March 2024. His calendar has been packed with jet-setting escapades from the Paris Olympics to rubbing shoulders with royalty at Taylor Swift concerts. As an ESPN commentator, he’s also staying in the limelight, although his commentary might be safer sticking to football. So, will Jason be forgiven? Maybe, if he learns that even joking about manhandling a woman is a big no-no. One thing is for sure – Kylie will not rest until he memorizes this particular lesson by heart.

