Who is Jason Kelce’s wife, Kylie Kelce?

It’s safe to say the past year has been a pretty big year for the Kelce brothers, Travis and Jason Kelce. Both football stars’ respective teams, the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs, took home a Super Bowl win between 2023 and 2024, and the brothers reached new heights (pun intended) of international fame beyond American Football, thanks to Travis’ highly-publicized relationship with the biggest star in the world, Taylor Swift.

While Travis and Taylor’s relationship may be the primary focus of the media circus enveloping the Kelces, new attention – beyond that of typical football fandom – has been brought to Jason’s relationship with his wife, Kylie.

Who is Kylie Kelce?

Kylie Kelce (née Kylie McDevitt, born 1992), was born and raised in Philadelphia, and like Jason, is also an athlete. A graduate of Lower Marion High School and Cabrini University, Kylie played field hockey through school and college, representing both schools on their teams. According to the university athletics website, Kylie played defense while studying communications at Cabrini, playing for the All-CSAC First Team and ECAC South All-Stars First Team, starting all 20 games in her senior year in 2017.

Kylie and Jason met circa 2015 on Tinder, as confirmed by Jason in his Amazon Prime documentary, Kelce. As Kylie cheekily wrote on one Instagram post, “Thank goodness you swiped right too. ☺️”

When Kylie first saw her future husband on the dating app, she assumed he was a catfish, but agreed to go on a date, as it would be “hilarious either way”. Jason himself admitted that their relationship got off to a bad start, as he drunkenly fell asleep, but was sober enough to know he had just met “the most beautiful woman I’ve ever seen,” promising to make it up to her if he gave her a second chance at a first date.

Kylie and Jason married in 2018, welcoming three kids in 2019, 2021, and 2023, respectively. As shown in the documentary Kelce, Kylie was 38 weeks pregnant at the 2023 Super Bowl, and came up with a birthing plan to accommodate her if she went into labor during her husband’s game against her brother-in-law.

During this year’s Super Bowl, Kylie made headlines when she refused to wear Kansas City Chiefs gear, as she is strictly loyal to the Eagles. As Jason stated on the New Heights podcast that he co-hosts with Travis, it isn’t personal to her brother-in-law, she just refuses to wear any other NFL team.

Kylie is self-admittedly superstitious, and often outright doesn’t watch games out of fear of jinxing the result, even if she is in attendance at the stadium. As shown through her Instagram story posts, she often has her back turned to the game, refusing to watch even on the TVs. Given the victory for the teams she refuses to watch in the past two Super Bowls, maybe her ritual is a good luck charm after all.