‘I know and love them all’: Dolly Parton’s more like Jesus than the MAGAs that claim to be

Dolly Parton has always been a beacon of love, kindness, and inclusion. Whether it’s through her music, philanthropy, or the way she treats people, she’s made it clear that she believes in lifting others up rather than tearing them down. And yet, despite her unwavering faith and deep-rooted Christian beliefs, she doesn’t weaponize religion to push an agenda or judge others, unlike many in the MAGA movement. Ironically, many who claim to follow Jesus today are actively working to exclude and discriminate.

Dolly Parton on Trans rights

In a November 2023 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Parton was asked about Tennessee’s anti-trans legislation. Instead of giving a political answer, she responded in the most Dolly way possible.

I try not to get into the politics of everything. I try to get into the human element of it. I have some of everybody in my own immediate family and in my circle of employees. I’ve got transgender people, I’ve got gays, I’ve got lesbians, I’ve got drunks, I’ve got drug addicts — all within my own family. I know and love them all, and I do not judge.”

Now, before you jump on Ms. Dolly for grouping together sexual minorities and drug addicts, that’s not the case. Here, she simply shares that she’s always going to show love to the outcasts.

Parton’s response perfectly reflects her long-standing approach to life: kindness and inclusion. Moreover, she chooses not to participate in divisive politics, but instead, stands up for all people. Her words show that she values human connection above political debates. She acknowledges the struggles of LGBTQ+ people and emphasizes love and acceptance over judgment. That’s the heart of what Jesus actually taught, which is love, acceptance, and compassion.

MAGA and the “Christian” stance

Tennessee House Insurance Committee PASSED HB125 today. This bill would make it so if a MCO (insurance provider) who contracts to provide TennCare, they would not be allowed to provide Gender Affirming Care to ANYONE regardless of age OR STATE. pic.twitter.com/sMBhCpD1Wq — Allison Chapman (@AlliRaine22) February 14, 2023

Meanwhile, the MAGA movement, which often claims to be rooted in Christian values, has taken a radically different stance. Many right-wing politicians and media figures have pushed policies that directly harm transgender people, from banning gender-affirming care to restricting trans participation in sports. Their message is clear: If you don’t fit into their narrow definition of “traditional values,” you’re not welcome.

But here’s the thing, Jesus never preached exclusion. He spent his time with the outcasts, the marginalized, and the people society looked down upon. He loved them as they were. And in that way, Dolly Parton is far more Christlike than the people who claim to be his biggest followers.

Overall, Dolly Parton doesn’t just say she believes in love and kindness; she lives it. She’s donated millions to causes that help children, the poor, and the sick. She helped fund the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, even when some in the MAGA movement were pushing anti-vax conspiracy theories. She’s supported LGBTQ+ rights without making a big political statement, because it’s all about the people. That’s what makes her different from so many self-proclaimed “Christian conservatives,” who arrogantly push exclusionary policies, while claiming to follow Jesus. At the end of the day, the country music legend may not be a preacher, but she sure does embody the kind of faith that is rooted in love.

