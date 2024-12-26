‘I like to be a little scared’: Lara Trump’s workout routine, explored

Lara Trump may not know how many states are in the U.S., but she does seem familiar with barbells and planks.

Eric Trump’s wife grew up in North Carolina and the couple purchased a Jupiter, Florida mansion in 2021 near Don Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle. But while that lovely pair may no longer be together, Lara and Eric are still married, and one might even say that Lara and exercise are in a committed relationship, too. So, let’s find out more about Lara’s workouts.

What is Lara Trump’s workout routine like?

Donald Trump put a spotlight on the Lara Trump workout routine everyone is curious about when he talked about her at Mar-a-lago in Dec. 2024. Although no one would think that his daughter-in-law’s love of exercise would be a relevant talking point, it’s more than a little bit clear by this point that he doesn’t exactly make sense. Donald said, “She’s so highly respected by women, even her work out routines. People love her work out routines. he’s an incredible woman.”

So, what is that routine like? As it turns out, The Trump Organization has a detailed interview with Lara. She shared that she swims, runs, and rides her bike. She said she’s “an athlete for my entire life” who wants her kids to see working out is “a stress reliever and overall positive experience.”

Lara also said she enjoys riding her bike because, “There’s an element of danger when you ride fast and I think I like to be a little scared.” I wasn’t expecting that as the reason why she loves to exercise on her bike, but the Trumps are always surprising everyone, aren’t they?

There are many reasons why people would want to ride their bike for exercise, though. According to Healthline, you’ll feel endorphins which will help you feel like your brain is working better, your cholesterol could go down, and you could drop pounds, too.

Besides biking, Lara gets into the gym quite often, sometimes with her trainer Mike Malroney. Lara used a weighted cable in one session and Malroney said on Instagram, “this move is great for legs, booty and back.” She also sometimes shares that she and her daughter, Carolina, break a sweat together. I don’t want to agree with anything the Trumps say but I can’t help but agree that working out with your children is a nice idea. As ParentCo explains, when kids work out, they want to be active more, and they do well in school and feel great.

Lara Trump’s workouts are such a way of life that she started the Lara Trump collection that includes workout bras, pants, tops, and baseball caps. As the website explains, it’s an “American-made activewear collection that emphasizes both style and patriotism.” If you didn’t realize an activewear collection could be patriotic, well, there you go. If you don’t celebrate your country when going to the gym or sneaking in a workout while your toddler naps, are you even really breaking a sweat?

As Lara shared in one Instagram post, people can also purchase the No Days Off collection. However, taking some time away from the gym is actually a healthier idea than working out every day. According to UCLA Health, rest days are integral because you will strengthen muscles, not get quite as sore, and cut down on your risk of getting hurt while doing bicep curls or lunges. But maybe being married to Eric means needing a workout break every day.

