‘I love slipping on a tuxedo’: Aaron Taylor-Johnson gives his biggest response yet to those James Bond rumors

Aaron Taylor-Johnson is long rumored to be the new James Bond, and while the film franchise’s producer Barbara Broccoli has yet to confirm his casting, the actor didn’t exactly say no when quizzed about the role in a recent interview.

Taylor-Johnson was subtle in his response to the question during one of his promotional interviews for Kraven the Hunter. In an appearance on Good Morning America, host Michael Strahan tricked him into confirming the speculations about being the new James Bond, when he asked the actor if he would want to slip on Agent 007’s tuxedo.

“There’s been a lot of speculation about the next 007. Would you slip on the tuxedo, if asked?” Strahan asked to which Taylor Johnson replied, “I love slipping on a tuxedo.” When prodded “to play 007?” the actor took a moment to respond. Then he cheekily smiled and said to the camera: “Do you know what… I wear a tuxedo in this [film, Kraven the Hunter]. You should come see this movie. Honestly, it’s got a ton of action and it’s a thrill ride honestly.”

It might not sound like much, but his response — and the way he appeared almost caught red-handed — was his most telling response to date.

Taylor-Johnson was also recently asked about the James Bond role during a red carpet interview with Entertainment Tonight at the New York premiere of Kraven the Hunter. The interviewer asked: “Another character everyone is dying to see you as is Bond. What do you make of that suggestion that fans have?“

Looking amused, the 34-year-old English actor refused to give a direct answer and said instead: “I would say come see Kraven because that’s what’s out this weekend and it’s not going to disappoint. I promise you that, guys.“

This has been a typical response from the Kick-Ass star who has been avoiding the question ever since becoming the bookies’ bet to take over the role from Daniel Craig. As early as August 2023, he said: “It’s not really for me to say anything. I’ve spent two years making Kraven. So all that hard work we put into trying to get that to where it is — that’s where I’m at right now.”

When asked if it’s exciting to even consider being James Bond, he replied: “I just focus on the things I can have in my hands right now. What’s in front of me right now.” Interestingly, during this exchange no one mentioned the word “James Bond” and the actor never shut down the speculations.

Then in March this year, rumors spread that he’s already booked the role after an impressive secret audition for Broccoli in 2022. A source claimed: “Bond is Aaron’s job, should he wish to accept it. The formal offer is on the table and they are waiting to hear back. As far as Eon (Productions) is concerned, Aaron is going to sign his contract in the coming days and they can start preparing for the big announcement.”

However, a production insider quickly shut down the claims saying there’s “no truth” in it. But Taylor-Johnson keeps getting asked the question because he hasn’t actually denied the speculations as he said: “I can only really talk about the things I’m going to show and tell.”

Broccoli said the new James Bond actor should be someone whose in his 30s, who isn’t necessarily white, and that he should be committed to at least a “decade’s worth of films.” Aside from Taylor-Johnson, other actors rumored to be in the running for the role include Richard Madden, 38 (Citadel) and Regé-Jean Page, 38 (Bridgerton).

