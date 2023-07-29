‘I love this movie’: Viola Davis refuses to resume filming even after SAG-AFTRA gives ‘G20’ the nod to continue production

Despite being one of the few movies allowed to film, 'G20' will now cease production.

In solidarity with the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, Academy Award-winning actress Viola Davis has decided to discontinue working on her upcoming thriller G20, despite the film being granted permission to continue by the guild.

Davis released a statement to Deadline and revealed that she felt going forward with the production would be inappropriate given the circumstances.

“I love this movie, but I do not feel that it would be appropriate for this production to move forward during the strike. I appreciate that the producers on the project agree with this decision. JuVee Productions and I stand in solidarity with actors, SAG/AFTRA and the WGA.”

Writers and actors in Hollywood are on strike for better wages, residuals in the streaming era, and clear standards regarding the use of AI in productions. Several movies, either because they are not affiliated with the AMPTP or for other seemingly convoluted reasons, have been given the green light to not cease filming.

Another A-lister, Brad Pitt, shuttered his racing movie Apex for the same reason. Since the movie was being filmed in Europe it was considered a European-set production and wasn’t forced to shut down. However, it is being propped up by Apple, which is one of the streamers currently in negotiations, so many felt it should pause production regardless.

Davis’ G20, which she also produces, involves a group of terrorists that overtake the G20 summit, and American President Taylor Sutton (played by Davis) must use her past military expertise to save the day.

The movie G20 was approved for a SAG-AFTRA waiver, meaning it wouldn’t be considered as crossing the picket line and will not be flouting the rules of the ongoing strike. Despite this, Davis still decided it was more important to show her support for the cause instead of going ahead with filming.