‘I mean, he’s not that cute’: Sorry guys, but John Waters isn’t aboard the Luigi Mangione thirst train

One minute, you’re scrolling past cat videos, and the next, you’re staring at TikTok tributes to a guy accused of murder. The internet’s fascination with true crime stories has reached a new level with the buzz surrounding Luigi Mangione, dubbed “the hot assassin” online. But not everyone’s buying into it.

Recommended Videos

Mangione, accused of shooting the UnitedHealthcare CEO, Brian Thompson, on a New York City sidewalk, has been catapulted into viral fame, with memes, TikTok videos, and even Etsy merchandise, all celebrating his looks. His shirtless social media posts and smoldering appearance have fueled a wave of admirers who seem to overlook the gravity of the accusations against him. But multi-hyphenate John Waters, no stranger to telling it like it is, shared his thoughts on the phenomenon of the man who brought sweater vests back in style.

Honest takes by an honest man

John Waters shares his thoughts on Luigi Mangione to PAPER:



“I mean, he’s not that cute. He’s alright. I did say in one of my early books, ‘Everybody looks better under arrest.’ I think that has something to do with it. But yeah, it is a phenomenon. Another phenomenon.” pic.twitter.com/9gg4mF7ADx — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 7, 2025

Waters, who is known for his experimental and provocative work in the film and visual media industry, is currently promoting his recent collaboration with his friend Seth Bogart. The two joined minds to release a clothing and merch line. And it seems that there are more collaborations between the two to come in the future. However, the interview took a different turn when Luigi Mangione was brought up in relation to Waters’ hometown of Baltimore.

Interestingly, Mangione hails from Towson, Maryland, just a stone’s throw from Waters’ hometown of Baltimore. Waters, ever the storyteller, couldn’t help but point out some local connections, from Towson High School to Divine’s grave being nearby. Still, he made it clear he’s not joining the Luigi fan club anytime soon.

Known for his dark humor and provocative takes, Waters dismissed the hype around Mangione’s looks. He remarked, “Everybody looks better under arrest,” acknowledging the strange allure that some individuals seem to gain in the public eye after being implicated in crimes. Waters said flatly: “I mean, he’s not that cute.”

Coming from the king of camp, that’s practically a roast. Waters also reflected on the broader implications of Mangione’s case, pointing out the unsettling glamorization of alleged criminals in popular culture. But he was quick to remind everyone of the reality of Mangione’s alleged actions, calling them “a terrorist act.”

I think it’s a phenomenon… But people will forget him quickly. They always forget assassins.”

And honestly? He’s probably right. Internet fame is as fleeting as it is bizarre.

The Luigi hype

To be fair, it’s not the first time the internet has glamorized someone accused of a serious crime. There’s a long history of people turning alleged criminals into celebrities. For Mangione, his rise to viral fame seems to stem from a combination of the Robin Hood-esque/vigilante nature of his crime, his looks, and the internet’s fascination with true crime.

Fans are already dreaming up crime docuseries and biopics, tagging director Ryan Murphy, famous for his shows on serial killers, and lookalike actor Dave Franco in discussions about Mangione. Waters, though, isn’t here for it. He’s seen it all before and knows how quickly the internet moves on.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy