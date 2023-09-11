‘I should just never open my mouth’: Daniel Radcliffe has already said it all on playing Wolverine amid ‘Deadpool 3’ rumors

Forget the Spider-Verse, we’re about to enter the Wolver-verse if you believe everything we’re hearing about Deadpool 3. Rumors about crazy cameos occurring in Ryan Reynolds’ much-anticipated MCU debut have been circulating all along, ranging from totally plausible — Halle Berry as Storm? Sure, why not? — to truly out-of-the-box — Taylor Swift as Dazzler? Dare we get ourselves hyped, Swifties? But now one more has been churned out of the rumor mill. Namely, that Daniel Radcliffe could appear as a Wolverine variant.

This particular rumor began with a claim made by scooper Daniel Richtman, who alleged that the Harry Potter icon had been cast in a “secret role” in Deadpool 3. While it’s important to specify that this already unconfirmed report doesn’t outright state Radcliffe is up for Wolverine, this is what everyone is now assuming, given that the 34-year-old actor has been having to address interest in him replacing Hugh Jackman as Logan for the longest time.

So what has Radcliffe had to say about the odds of him playing Wolverine? Let’s get our claws into the evidence…

Daniel Radcliffe knows he should stay quiet when it comes to Wolverine casting rumors

While Radcliffe has yet to respond directly to any talk of his involvement in Deadpool 3, the Miracle Workers star has never been shy in the past about how any discussion surrounding his personal Marvel debut has been all hot air. His most definitive response came back in October 2021 when he admitted to GQ that he knows his occasional loose lips can get him into trouble with things like this, but the truth of the matter — at least at the time — was that it was just a “rumor.” As he explained:

“It’s purely a press tour rumor. I say something, and then occasionally I get bored of answering that way so I say something different, and that sets it off again. I should just never open my mouth. I just don’t ever want to get locked into something that I am not sure I will be able to love the same amount the whole time.”

Well, it’s still only a rumor now, it’s just that the demented energy of the Deadpool films means a Radcliffe cameo could be crazy enough to be plausible, especially after fellow fan-cast favorite John Krasinski played Mr. Fantastic in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. But don’t expect Radcliffe to address these newfound claims anytime soon, as it seems he knows that he should zip it. Whether that’s to refrain from either accidentally misleading fans or giving away Marvel’s secrets, take your pick.