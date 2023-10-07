‘I think that I would’ve made a great president’: Despite all of his incredible success, Arnold Schwarzenegger still rues the one that got away

Somebody that’s achieved as much in their life as Arnold Schwarzenegger can’t have too many regrets, but the legendary action star and former Governor of California still finds himself wondering about what could have been were he allowed to run for the highest office in the land.

During his stint at the helm of one of the world’s largest economies, there were rumblings that the requisite legislation could be changed for the sole purpose of allowing the man who got pregnant in Junior to stake his claim at leading an entire nation, but it wasn’t to be.

Technically, you can’t really get mad if the thing you wanted to do was legally forbidden from the very beginning, but Schwarzenegger still found the time to lament during a recent appearance on The Howard Stern Show, even if he wasn’t there to outright complain about it.

“It really wasn’t because I felt like everything I’ve accomplished in my life—[the] bodybuilding career, the movie career, becoming Governor, setting up my Schwarzenegger Institute, all this stuff, the millions of dollars I made and everything—it’s all because of America. So, why would I complain about the one thing I can’t do? I think that I would’ve made a great president. I think that I have the energy and the will to bring people together. You think about it and you’re absolutely right because so many people come up to me and go, ‘Oh, I wish you could be our president.’ There are so many people out there in America who need help, so I think we should all concentrate on that … and not just think about ourselves.”

It simply wasn’t to be, and will forever remain a fascinating what if. Then again, if you want to see what world with President Schwarzenegger could potentially look like, then grab some Taco Bell and watch Demolition Man to see how it could have shaken out.