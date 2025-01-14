‘I want to scare my mother’: Bad Bunny isn’t done with wrestling and wants to enter the WWE ring ‘one more time’

Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny, born Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, has had a whirlwind couple of years, not only working on new music but also branching out into film. On Jan. 5, he released his sixth studio album, Debí Tirár Mas Fotos (which translates to I Should Have Taken More Photos), and talked about his experiences in entertainment.

During the interview with Rolling Stone, Bad Bunny also talked about his appearances in WWE and whether he’s open to doing it again. The rapper made his debut in the wrestling scene in Royal Rumble 2021 as a rapper, and in WrestleMania 37 that same year, he made his in-ring debut in a tag team match with Damian Priest against John Morrison and The Miz that impressed fans and critics. His last WWE appearance was at Backlash 2023, held in his homeland of Puerto Rico, wherein he won against Priest in a San Juan-style street fight.

In 2021, Bad Bunny shared his wrestling preparation, saying that he put music aside and diverted all his focus on training for the WWE. “It took three months. I moved to Orlando for three months, to train every single day.” And although he said the WWE was “crazy” and “insane,” he said he loved it. His final appearance also earned him praise from retired wrestler, Olympian, and WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry, who called Bad Bunny the “greatest celebrity wrestler of all time.”

Bad Bunny wants to take more risks in the wrestling ring

Considering the overwhelming support and praise Bad Bunny has received for his WWE appearances, it’s no surprise that he plans to continue exploring the scene, at least one more time.

“I want to do it one more time. I want to put my life at risk in the ring. I felt like I didn’t risk it enough in the ring, and I want to do it. I want to scare my mother.”

However, Bad Bunny said that there are no plans as of now, but he’s always in communication with people from WWE and is up to date on the events taking place in the wrestling world. After all, he’s a big fan of the sports entertainment. When that time comes, he hopes to dedicate more time to training and get into peak condition to clash with other wrestlers. Interestingly, he admitted he’d embrace the role of a villain if he pursued WWE full-time. “I was always a fan of the villains more than the good guys,” Bad Bunny shared.

Wrestling isn’t the only career he’s considered pursuing full-time. When asked if he’d ever “just be an actor,” Bad Buddy responded, “I’d do it.” To date, he’s appeared in the movies Bullet Train and Cassandro, and will also be in the upcoming movies Caught Stealing and Happy Gilmore 2. He spent more than a month filming the last two movies back-to-back and said he enjoyed playing two different characters.

Bad Bunny’s mother is thrilled to see him expanding his talents into acting. Interestingly, she always imagined her son growing up to be an actor, given his early love for it. If ever he does pursue acting full-time, Bad Bunny says music will always be a part of his life. “I’m always going to make music, but I’d spend some time just making films and dedicating myself to acting,” he said.

