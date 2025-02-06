‘I would have been worried for the show’: The Grammys host Trevor Noah finally shares how he would have handled Kanye West if he’d attended the show

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, remains an enigma. Whether it’s due to a mental illness or an insatiable craving for attention, even his most loyal fanbase can agree that some of his antics are deeply disturbing. Such was the case when he made an unannounced stop at the Grammy Award’s red carpet with his wife, Bianca Censori. After a dramatic turn in her fur coat, Censori dropped it to reveal a completely transparent dress that exposed her nudity to the cameras. Ye and Censori’s appearance immediately spelled trouble for the show’s production team, and host Trevor Noah has since revealed how he would have handled the situation if Ye had actually entered the venue.

The stunt was undoubtedly Ye’s latest attempt to grab headlines, and he succeeded. Before the night was even over, rumors and clarifications surfaced about whether Ye and Censori had been kicked out of the show. A day later, Ye took to Instagram to brag about how the spectacle had made Censori the most Googled person on earth.

He’s now active on X, defending Censori’s fashion choice as brave and revolutionary. Ye even gave a nod to Vogue for publishing an article that held Censori in a positive light. The piece asserted that Censori has the right to wear anything she wants — even if it’s just for attention. And, well… fair enough.

Trevor Noah, the host of this year’s Grammys, dedicated the latest episode of his podcast What Now to debriefing the iconic awards show with his co-host Sizwe Dhlomo and Grammy Executive Producer Ben Winston. The very first topic was, of course, Ye’s antics.

Winston was quick to clarify that Ye was not chased out of the show. According to him, he was too busy during the red carpet to even follow up on whatever Ye’s latest antic was going to be, as his main priority was running the show. However, Winston did note that, as the person in charge of the floor plan, he wouldn’t have moved things around to accommodate Ye as a last-minute A-lister. Winston was also curious about how Noah would have handled Ye had he decided to attend.

Noah famously had a tiff with Ye — at this point, who hasn’t? — after Ye took offense to Noah’s criticism of his rabid comments about Kim Kardashian’s relationship with Pete Davidson. Ye retaliated by referring to Noah using a racial slur. Sizwe Dhlomo reminded the room that Ye would have “100%” taken to the stage and disrupted the show because, to him, every awards show is just another opportunity to turn all eyes on himself.

Noah’s response was more nuanced, however. “I’ve met Kanye, and post me and Kanye having a thing, he was sweet, he was very kind, we had a cordial conversation,” Noah noted. “So the first part I would say is this: I wouldn’t be afraid, but I would be worried for the show and what’s going to happen. Because is Kanye going to go up when Taylor is up again now?” Noah also mentioned that he wouldn’t want a mishap between Ye and the security detail at the event.

Let’s just say that Ye deciding not to ruin a night that was part celebration of the biggest music talents in the world and part fundraiser for the victims of the LA fires was probably a good thing. Noah touched on this very topic when he ended his musings on how he would have handled Ye, saying, “On a night where we are there, and a half — I would even say three-quarters — of the room has a strange, morose feeling to them. That’s not the night you want unpredictability.”

Ye is currently working on his upcoming album Bully, where he’s expected to court even more controversy by utilizing AI-made beats.

