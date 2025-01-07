‘I wouldn’t exist if it wasn’t for multiculturalism’: Justin Trudeau’s ethnicity, confirmed

Over the near decade that Justin Trudeau served as Prime Minister of Canada, the politician’s image has shifted drastically. Once seen as one of the most progressive and beloved world leaders, Trudeau has now been pushed to resign from his post.

Recommended Videos

The announcement of his resignation has put a brand-new spotlight on the 53-year-old, with all kinds of questions emerging about the man before he steps down. So, let’s explore Justin Trudeau’s family history and ethnicity.

Justin Trudeau’s interesting family history

PM Trudeau gets a quick family history lesson. His 5th great-grandfather was the first British Commandant of Singapore, William Farquhar. His daughter Esther, PMJT’s 4th grandmother on Margaret’s side, was buried here at Fort Canning Park. pic.twitter.com/WwOQqDrDUj — Janyce McGregor (@janycemcgregor) November 15, 2018

Justin Pierre James Trudeau is the eldest son of former Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau and Margaret Trudeau. His parents were only married for 10 months when he was born on Christmas Day, 1971. Justin Trudeau’s parents’ relationship was highly scrutinized by the press for several reasons, but none held water quite like their 29-year age gap. Eventually, the couple separated in 1977. Trudeau’s parents had two more children together, Alexandre and Michel Trudeau. He also has three half-siblings, Kyle and Alicia Kemper from his mother, and Sarah Trudeau from his father.

Justin Trudeau’s father, Pierre Trudeau, was the 15th Prime Minister of Canada. His paternal grandfather was Charles-Emile Trudeau, a businessman, while his maternal grandfather was James Sinclair, a politician in the Liberal Party. His father’s ancestry can be traced back to Etienne Trudeau, a French carpenter who immigrated to “New France,” now Canada, in 1659. Trudeau was one of the colonizers of the land and was based in what is now Montreal.

On his mother’s side, there are also some interesting figures, brought to light by CBC News Canada. Trudeau’s fifth great-grandfather was the first British resident and Commandant of Singapore, Major General William Farquhar. Farquhar’s daughter, Esther Farquhar, was buried in Singapore in what is now Fort Canning Park. The grave sites were moved to create the park, but some Farquhar burial stones remain on display. In 2018, Trudeau visited Singapore and toured the park grounds, where he was able to see the tombstones of his ancestors. He also visited the National University of Singapore, where he shared with the students that he “wouldn’t exist if it wasn’t for multiculturalism.”

What is Justin Trudeau’s ethnicity?

Both of Justin Trudeau’s parents are Caucasian, and he has a rich family history on both sides, particularly his mother’s. His father, Pierre Trudeau, is of French-Canadian descent. His family tree can be traced to include some Scottish, English, and Dutch lineage. The Scottish heritage comes from his maternal grandfather, who was a Scottish immigrant.

However, there is one last element to Trudeau’s ancestry that might shock some people. As mentioned earlier, his great-grandfather five times over settled in Singapore and had a daughter there. William Farquhar was married to Antoinette Clement, who was the daughter of a French father and a Malaccan mother. Their daughter, Esther Farquhar, was therefore a quarter Malaysian, which, after four generations, makes Justin Trudeau 1/256th Malaysian. Still on the maternal side, his great-grandmother five times over, Anna Francina Carels, had a Dutch father and an Indonesian mother, making him also 1/126th Indonesian.

In conclusion, and according to EthniCelebs, Justin Trudeau is predominantly French-Canadian with distant Irish and Dutch history, as well as 1/256th Malaysian and 1/126th Indonesian.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy