‘If I was out flashing my dollars…’: Taylor Swift’s recent outing proves “The Man” theory as she receives eye-rolling backlash for her $32k Cartier watch

Taylor Swift is objectively the most famous entertainer in the world at the moment. But while the megastar singer boasts a huge and loyal fanbase, her haters are often louder. This upcoming eye-rolling example proves that anything she does will upset weak men on the internet she doesn’t think twice about.

Taylor Swift has been in the music industry for 18 years, and her career has included a staggering number of accolades and broken records. With 11 studio albums to date and four re-recorded albums so she could own her music, Swift wrapped up with the biggest tour of all time, grossing over $2 billion worldwide. Her singing and songwriting are her main income, as she doesn’t own any side businesses, and Forbes officially declared her a billionaire in 2024.

With such power comes great responsibility, and Swift has mostly spent her fortune on creating an impressive real estate portfolio, as well as a private jet. Lately, she has stepped up her fashion game as well, flaunting expensive designer pieces when out and about in New York City or supporting her boyfriend Travis Kelce at his Kansas City Chiefs games. In 2024, she’s also started a watch collection.

Taylor Swift’s new Cartier watch received boring criticism

On Dec. 29, Swift’s longtime friend and designer Ashley Avignone celebrated her birthday, and Swift and Kelce were there to help her celebrate. Ashley shared a sweet photo of Swift hugging her in front of her fun birthday cake that read Happy 25 (again) as she celebrated her 40th birthday. One of the details we could easily see from her outfit was her gold watch.

Swift hasn’t been a big fan of watches but that must’ve changed with her watch-loving boyfriend, Travis Kelce, as she added two timepieces this year. First, she debuted the $54k Louis Vuitton Tambour Watch at a Chiefs game. Now, she introduced her new Cartier timepiece, the Panthère de Cartier Medium Watch Diamond, with a price of $32k. The addition made headlines, as expected, and also drew criticism from an Elon Musk-loving white male.

Taylor Swift spotted wearing a $32,200 Diamond Cartier watch. The level of hypocrisy here is remarkable! pic.twitter.com/TJ1ynkUC0W — Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) December 30, 2024

Shortly after the release of the photo, the X enthusiast hater shared it, writing, “Taylor Swift spotted wearing a $32,200 Diamond Cartier watch. The level of hypocrisy here is remarkable!”

He might not understand what hypocrisy means because there’s no explanation for his choice of words, as Swift has never addressed her fortune or talked about not wanting to wear expensive clothes. Many users wondered the same because the post wasn’t a hit. Out of 8.3 million views for the photo, only 2.7k agreed with him, and 1.1k reshared. The latter doesn’t necessarily mean that people agreed with him as it might also include Swifties who called him out.

"If I was out flashing my dollars, I'd be a bitch not a baller" -Taylor Swift https://t.co/4UJSBlY8vC — ✨️Paige✨️ (@bejeweledpaige) December 31, 2024

Sorry was I loud? At my own house that I bought? With the songs that I wrote? About my own life? https://t.co/fRP1bR1XhQ — gabs will be fine (@alltoounwe13) January 2, 2025

Since his original post, the photo also includes a Community Note, highlighting that Swift never criticized anyone for wearing expensive timepieces, which would make her a hypocrite for wearing one. At the same time, the context also highlighted her charity work — but is it necessary?

Her watches, one worth $54k and one worth $32k, are clearly expensive items for your everyday man. However, for a billionaire, they’re really cheap. With countless male celebrities flaunting exclusive and custom timepieces of hundreds of thousands of dollars and even millions, her watch is mere change. Should some watches be this expensive? No, they tell time. However, they are accessories for rich celebrities.

A simple look at the popular Instagram account @celebwatchspotter account displays an endless list of celebrities wearing expensive watches, and most of them are men. Most recent posts show Jake Paul wearing a $7 million Jacob & Co timepiece, David Beckham with a $440k price and $700k retail price Rolex Daytona, and Cristiano Ronaldo with a $960k Jacob & Co Vintage 18k White Gold baguette, among many others.

No one batts an eye when male celebrities do it and no one has to come up with extensive lists of their charity work for haters to let them enjoy it. So, Swift should be able to do the same. Alexa, play “The Man” by Taylor Swift.

